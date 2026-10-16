The parent company of STL.News offers website design and hosting, which is why STL.News was created to show our design, hosting, and SEO expertise.

Our parent company, St. Louis Media, LLC, is a digital marketing firm specializing in website design and hosting. The founder is SEO Certified and has been involved with the Internet since its inception in 1994.

STL.News was created to illustrate our design, hosting, and SEO skills because our news site relies solely on SEO for organic traffic. We do not spend money to get traffic. Additionally, we can use it to help promote our customers.

Additionally, we offer guest posts, press release distribution, and business directory listings on STL.News.

Nonetheless, our web design uses WordPress CMS, and SEO is at the top of our priority list for design. Many firms will design a site without applying SEO best practices, and then when you discover you don’t have traffic, they will upsell you to purchase SEO services. We don’t do that!

Every website we design is Google-friendly from the start.

We guarantee top rankings with our website design in Google for the following reasons:

SEO Best Practices are Applied in the Beginning

We use the Best SEO Plugin

We use XML Sitemap

We Design a Sitemap Page

We use Custom Designed Robots.txt Files

We use a Plugin to Guarantee Proper Indexing with Google

We Write Authentic Content That is Guaranteed to Not be Plagiarism

We Compress Images and Offload them to a Media CDN for Faster Load Time

We Install a Security Plugin for Maximum Security

We Manage our Own Servers with Lightening Fast Load Times

There is more to launching a successful website than images and appearances. Hosting and content are the primary keys to what will be a journey. A successful website is enhanced, monitored, and revised frequently. Once the design is done, it is not over. It is only the beginning.

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