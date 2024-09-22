Missouri Governor – Appointments to Judicial Circuits -0913

Politics

Missouri Governor Mike Parson appointed Lauren D. Barrett, Joseph L. Shetler, and Joseph A. Murray III to the judicial circuits.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Judicial Circuits – On September 13, 2024, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced judicial appointments to the 16th, 19th, and 24th Judicial Circuits.

The Honorable Lauren D. Barrett of Kansas City was appointed Circuit Judge for the 16th Judicial Circuit.

Judge Barrett serves as an associate circuit judge in the 16th Judicial Circuit.  She holds a Bachelor of Journalism and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri–Columbia.  She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable John M. Torrence.

Joseph L. Shetler of Jefferson City was appointed Associate Circuit Judge for the 19th Judicial Circuit.

Mr. Shetler owns Shetler Law, LLC. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in liberal arts from Conception Seminary College and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri­–Columbia.  He will fill the vacancy created by the Honorable Christopher K. Limbaugh’s appointment as Circuit Judge.

Joseph A. Murray III of Farmington will be appointed Associate Circuit Judge for St. Francois County in the 24th Judicial Circuit.

Mr. Murray owns Murray Law LLC.  He holds a Bachelor of Arts in history and a Bachelor of Science in finance and banking from the University of Missouri­–Columbia and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri­–Kansas City.  He will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Brice R. Sechrest as Circuit Judge.

