Missouri PSC Hearing – Liberty Utilities

Missouri (PSC) Public Service Commission Hearing – Liberty Utilities Corp. (Midstates Natural Gas d.b.a. Liberty Hearing

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) The Missouri Public Service Commission held in-person and virtual public hearings from August 26, 2024, to September 11, 2024, to receive customer comments in a natural gas rate case filed by Liberty Utilities (Midstates Natural Gas) Corp. d/b/a Liberty. Liberty filed a request for an additional virtual local public hearing due to Liberty not providing notice of the previously scheduled local public hearings to all of its customers.

The virtual local public hearing schedule appears below.

September 26—Virtual Local Public Hearing starts at Noon.

To attend the virtual local public hearing by telephone, at the time of the virtual hearing, call toll-free 1-855-718-6621, listen to the prompt, and enter the meeting number (2633 364 4186) followed by # (pound/hashtag key). If prompted for a password, enter 0106. If on a telephone, press the * (star key) and the number 6 to mute and unmute. To attend the virtual local public hearing by internet, visit the website www.webex.com or download the Cisco WebEx meetings application. At hearing time, enter the meeting number and password listed above.

To facilitate an orderly presentation that can be preserved for the record, members of the public who wish to participate in the virtual hearing should register by sending their first and last name (and whether a connection will be via the internet or by phone) to pscinfo@psc.mo.gov or by calling 1-800-392-4211 by 5:00 p.m. the day before the hearing.

Any individual needing accommodation to participate in the hearing should contact the PSC Consumer Services Hotline at 1-800-392-4211 (voice) or Relay Missouri at 711 before the hearing.

You may also send written comments to the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, or electronically using the Commission’s electronic filing system at https://psc.mo.gov/General/Submit_Comments. When submitting comments, please reference File No. GR-2024-0106.

On February 9, 2024, Liberty filed a natural gas rate case with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking a net increase in its annual revenues of approximately $13.1 million, with the net increase being approximately $11.2 million as $1.9 million is already being recovered through the Infrastructure System Replacement Surcharge (ISRS). The net revenue increase of $11.2 million is an approximate 32.57% increase. In this case, Liberty is also proposing to consolidate the cost of service/revenue requirements of its Northeast/West and Southeast Districts.

Liberty provides natural gas service to approximately 52,700 customers in 26 Missouri counties (Adair, Bates, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Clark, Dunklin, Henry, Iron, Knox, Lewis, Macon, Marion, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Pike, Ralls, Ripley, Schuyler, Scotland, Scott, St. Clair, Stoddard, Wayne, and Worth).