Missouri – Top 10 Longest Prison Sentences – Assault Felons

Missouri Among Top 10 U.S. States That Hand Out the Longest Prison Sentences for Assault Felons

(STL.News) A new study reveals that Missouri imposes seventh longest prison sentences for assault felonies in the United States.

The research by personal injury law firm Simmrin Law analyzed federal sentencing data for assault cases across all 50 states via the U.S. Sentencing Commission’s 2024 Federal Sentencing Statistics.  The average sentence length for assault was calculated for each state to identify which jurisdictions hand down the most severe punishments.

Missouri takes the seventh position with an average sentence of 15 months per assault incident — 114% increase above the national average of 7 months.  Among its 9 recorded cases, the state reported 135 total months of sentencing in 2024.

Looking at the study, a spokesperson at Simmrin Law commented:

“The study highlights that Missouri imposes the seventh-longest penalties for assault convictions compared to the rest of the nation.

“These substantial sentencing disparities raise important questions about consistency in our criminal justice system.  While serious violent offenses certainly warrant appropriate consequences, such wide variations in sentencing from state to state may indicate systemic inequities.

“State legislators and judicial authorities might consider reviewing these sentencing patterns to ensure that punishment aligns with the severity of crimes and promotes both justice and rehabilitation.”

Table for Extended Results: 

Top 10 U.S. States With Highest Assault Sentence Length
State Assault Sentence Length (Mean Months) 2024 Number of Assault Incidents 2024 Assault Sentence Length per Incident Rank
Arkansas 165 4 41 1
Vermont 66 3 22 2
Alabama 98 5 20 3
Illinois 141 8 18 4
Minnesota 96 6 16 5
Connecticut 137 9 15 6
Missouri 135 9 15 7
Kansas 121 9 13 8
Virginia 138 11 13 9
New Jersey 150 12 13 10

The study was conducted by Simmrin Law, an experienced criminal defense firm dedicated to protecting clients’ rights and ensuring fair treatment within the justice system.

Methodology

Data Sources
