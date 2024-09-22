Kenneth Christopher McGhee Sentenced to 360 Months Followed by Three Years of Supervised Release.

HAMMOND, IN (STL.News) Kenneth Christopher McGhee, a/k/a “Sonny,” “Angel,” age 75, of Gary, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Philip P. Simon, after being found guilty of racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, and being a drug user in possession of a firearm following an 18-day jury trial, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Kenneth Christopher McGhee was sentenced to 360 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, the Sin City Deciples, originally formed in 1967 in Gary, Indiana, is an outlaw motorcycle organization in which its members and associates engaged in acts of violence, extortion, and narcotics distribution in the Northern District of Indiana and elsewhere McGhee served as the “Founder” of the entire club and led the conspiracy for decades, including during the charged period between 2009 and 2021 As the “Founder,” McGhee commanded and oversaw multiple acts of extortion and violence, including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder in retaliation for the death of a fellow Sin City member, and conspiracy to distribute large amounts of cocaine At the time of his arrest, he unlawfully possessed at least 8 firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

The agencies involved in this prosecution were: the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the East Chicago Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Gary Police Department, the Griffith Police Department, the Hammond Police Department, the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation Division, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area officers and agents, the Merrillville Police Department, the Munster Police Department, and the Schererville Police Department Also providing assistance were the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Eastern District of Arkansas, the Northern District of Illinois, the Southern District of Indiana, the Western District of Kentucky, and the Western District of Pennsylvania.

