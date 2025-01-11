Amant’s Floor Care Recognized on Yelp – Best 10 Carpet Cleaning

Yelp recognized Amant’s Floor Care as “THE BEST 10 Carpet Cleaning near CLAYTON, MO 63105.”

CLAYTON, MO (STL.News)—Amant’s Floor Care has been recognized again by the prestigious Yelp as “The Best 10 Carpet Cleaning near CLAYTON, MO.” The article is long, but on page three, Amant’s is ranked 5 Stars with seven Yelp reviews.

This recognition is an honor, considering the neighborhood of Clayton. As you know, it is a historic community filled with some of the most impressive homes in the region. The clients are particular about who they hire to maintain their beautiful homes as they should be.

Expertise.com recently recognized Amant’s as the “Best Carpet Cleaners, St. Louis, MO,” with Amant’s at the top. We published an article about this recognition on January 2, 2025.

About Amant’s Floor Care

Amant’s Floor Care started offering carpet cleaning in 1969. Steven Amant founded and owned the company until 2005 when he retired. In 2005, he sold it to his son, Kevin Amant, and it is now in the hands of the second generation. Kevin is responsible for adding other floor cleaning services, as listed below. Yelp also considers them one of the best marble floor cleaning companies in St. Louis.

When Kevin Amant joined his father’s company, he studied for weeks at the N.T.C. (National Training Center) in Florida to learn how to restore, clean, and seal marble, stone, and other hard surfaces. After returning from Florida, Kevin and his father launched the hard surface division of Amant’s Carpet Cleaning in 1996. Hard surface restoration, cleaning, and sealing are significant parts of their business today.

In addition to carpet cleaning, Amant’s Floor Care offers:

Amant’s Floor Care is a “Featured Member” of the STL News business directory. This is a prominent business listing because the companies do not pay for it. It is free, but only to those who qualify as respectable companies that prioritize customer service. Making the “Best 10 Carpet Cleaning” on any publications list is difficult! That is why they are a featured member.