Exterior Experience Launched Sawmill in Pacific, MO

Exterior Experience has launched a sawmill to cut their lumber to improve the quality of their privacy fences and decks.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Exterior Experience has separated itself from other regional fence and deck contractors. They purchased a sawmill to cut lumber, which will be used to build their privacy fences and decks.

This development was released in November 2023, and today, they proudly announce that the sawmill has been purchased. They have begun cutting cedar logs into lumber that will be used to build superior fences and decks.

Their motivation in this unusual business strategy is to access premium lumber that can’t be found locally, especially at big box building material stores.

A significant amount of time was wasted sorting through lumber that did not meet their standards. With customer satisfaction at the top of their priority list, quality lumber is critical.

Additionally, they will be receiving a semi-truck load of cedar logs today that will be used to cut more lumber for inventory and upcoming projects under contract. Shortly, they will offer their material to other contractors.

For a hassle-free estimate for a fence or deck or to purchase lumber, call us using the following information.

Contact information:

Exterior Experience

3407 South Jefferson, Suite 168

St. Louis, Missouri 63118

Phone: +1 314-828-0259

Email: ExteriorExperienceLLC@gmail.com

Owners: Jacob and Noah Smith

