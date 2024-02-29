Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe Operations Update – Dine-In for Evening Has Begun

BALLWIN, MO (STL.News) Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe is an award-winning Thai restaurant in Ballwin, Missouri. Its online reviews are amazingly high, making it an “award-winning” restaurant in anybody’s terms.

The atmosphere is Thai decor and is on the upscale side but remains casual. The service, food quality, and atmosphere are the primary reasons for their excellent online reviews.

According to St. Louis Restaurant Review, it has made some changes to its operations, while others remain pending.

Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe changes are as follows:

Dine-In for Evening Available – Begun

New Lighting – Done

New Table Top – Done

Digital Menu Boards – Done

Added Eight Menu Items – Done

The Liquor License to Sell Beer or Wine – Pending

This restaurant has two owners, and they are onsite every day to ensure that customer satisfaction remains high. One owner is responsible for running the kitchen, while the other owner is responsible for running the front of the house.

Many online reviews comment on how friendly and sweet the staff members are.

Address, phone, email & more resources:

2961 Dougherty Ferry Rd

Kirkwood, MO 63122

Phone:; +1 636-529-8690

Email: SweetieCupThaiCafe.com

St. Louis Restaurant Review Listing

STL.Directory Listing