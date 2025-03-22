Ad imageAd image
Super Wok Hibachi - Valley Park, MO Reopens
Super Wok Hibachi - Valley Park, MO Reopens

Super Wok Hibachi in Valley Park, MO, Reopens with New Owners and a New Menu Offering Authentic Asian Cuisine.

VALLEY PARK, MO (STL.News) Super Wok Hibachi has been closed for a couple of months after selling to a new owner who remodeled and cleaned the existing establishment and reopened on March 10, 2025.  Impressively, they have also created a new and unique menu, which, in our opinion, guarantees their future success.  The most impressive feature is their prices.  The portions are generous and can probably feed two people, while the quality is excellent based on our experience.

They are setting up their eOrderSTL online ordering system, which should be active before the end of March.  It will offer pickup or delivery using a third-party company such as DoorDash or Uber Eats.  Rewards and first-order discounts may be available when launched.

The new owners kept the previous name, which may affect the online ratings and reviews.  We expect the ratings under the new owners to be higher than those of the previous owners.  Therefore, the ratings will not reflect the new ownership changes because the previous reviews will plague them.  We strongly suggest you review reviews published after March 10, 2025, and ignore the earlier ratings.

They offer Japanese-infused menu items such as sushi rolls and fried sushi rolls at affordable prices.  Additionally, they offer a cash discount if you pay with cash, saving even more money.

We are optimistic about this establishment and will monitor their progress as they begin their journey down the road of this new business venture.

Super Wok now offers online ordering featuring:

  • eOrderSTL – Pending Setup
  • GrubHub
  • Uber Eats
  • Appetizers
  • Hibachi Single
  • Burgers
  • Hibachi Lo Mein
  • Hibachi Combinations
  • Sushi Rolls
  • Fried Sushi Rolls
  • Soup
  • Sides
  • Beverages (Alcohol not available)

Business hours are:

  • Monday – Saturday: 11:00 am – 8:30 pm
  • Sunday: 11:30 – 8:00 pm

Super Wok Hibachi – Address, phone, and email:

2951 Dougherty Ferry Rd
Valley Park, Missouri 63122
Phone: 636-825-6622
Email: SuperWokMO01@gmail.com

