Manee Thai Reduces Prices on eOrderSTL

Manee Thai Restaurant in Ballwin, MO, has reduced its prices on eOrderSTL to support the community during challenging times.

BALLWIN, MO (STL.News) In a heartfelt gesture of gratitude towards their loyal patrons, Manee Thai Restaurant in Ballwin, Missouri, has announced a significant price reduction of approximately 15% on all orders placed through the eOrderSTL platform. This initiative reflects the restaurant’s deep appreciation for the unwavering support from its customers, especially during challenging economic times.

A Legacy of Authentic Thai Cuisine

Established in 1999, Manee Thai has been a cornerstone of the Ballwin community, offering authentic Thai dishes that have delighted residents and visitors alike. Located at 481 Lafayette Center Drive, the restaurant has built a reputation for its flavorful cuisine, warm ambiance, and exceptional service. Over the years, Manee Thai has garnered impressive reviews across various platforms:

Manee Thai Restaurant reviews as of March 22, 2025, are as follows:

Google – 4.4 Stars with more than 610 online reviews

– 4.4 Stars with more than 610 online reviews Facebook – 4.3 Stars with 60 online reviews – 654 likes – 666 followers – 86% recommend (46 Reviews)

– 4.3 Stars with 60 online reviews – 654 likes – 666 followers – 86% recommend (46 Reviews) Yelp – 4.1 Stars with 268 reviews

– 4.1 Stars with 268 reviews TripAdvisor – 4.2 Stars with 95 online reviews

– 4.2 Stars with 95 online reviews STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online customer rating and review

– 5 Stars with one online customer rating and review DoorDash – 4.7 Stars with 7.1K votes – an impressive number, leaving excellent ratings

– 4.7 Stars with 7.1K votes – an impressive number, leaving excellent ratings GrubHub – 4.3 Stars with 1093 votes

– 4.3 Stars with 1093 votes Uber – 4.7 Stars with 1000+ online reviews

Average Rating – 4.46 Stars – averaged using eight platforms (increased slightly over the past year)

On nextdoor, Manee Thai has 61 “Hearts of Love” and was awarded the “Neighborhood Fave” for 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2021.

These ratings underscore the restaurant’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

Embracing Digital Platforms

Recognizing the evolving needs of their clientele, Manee Thai integrated eOrderSTL into their online ordering options in July 2024. This addition aimed to provide customers with a seamless and cost-effective ordering experience, reducing reliance on major platforms that often charge high commissions. The recent decision to lower prices on eOrderSTL further enhances this customer-centric approach, making their delectable dishes more accessible to a broader audience.

A Menu That Celebrates Thai Flavors

Manee Thai’s menu is a testament to the rich culinary traditions of Thailand. With a diverse array of appetizers, soups, salads, noodles, rice dishes, stir-fries, curries, and specialties, there’s something to satisfy every palate. Some standout offerings include:

Appetizers:

Manee Thai Combo : A delightful assortment of chicken satay, crispy spring rolls, cream cheese angels, and steamed dumplings.

: A delightful assortment of chicken satay, crispy spring rolls, cream cheese angels, and steamed dumplings. Chicken Satay : Grilled chicken skewers marinated with curry powder and Thai spices, served with a house-made peanut sauce and fresh cucumber salad.

: Grilled chicken skewers marinated with curry powder and Thai spices, served with a house-made peanut sauce and fresh cucumber salad. Tom Yum : A spicy clear broth with chicken, mushrooms, lemongrass, fresh chilies, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, and a touch of fresh lime.

: A spicy clear broth with chicken, mushrooms, lemongrass, fresh chilies, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, and a touch of fresh lime. Tom Kha : A rich, creamy coconut broth with chicken, mushrooms, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, and galangal.

: A rich, creamy coconut broth with chicken, mushrooms, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, and galangal. Noodles and Rice : Pad Thai: Rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, eggs, and scallions, garnished with roasted crushed peanuts.

: Pad Thai: Rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, eggs, and scallions, garnished with roasted crushed peanuts. Drunken Noodle : Flat rice noodles stir-fried with Thai basil, carrots, bell peppers, onions, and green beans in a roasted pepper sauce.

: Flat rice noodles stir-fried with Thai basil, carrots, bell peppers, onions, and green beans in a roasted pepper sauce. Andaman Fried Rice: Fried rice with red curry paste, eggs, onions, bell peppers, and Thai basil.

Curries:

Green Curry : Creamy coconut milk and green curry paste with sweet bell peppers and bamboo shoots.

: Creamy coconut milk and green curry paste with sweet bell peppers and bamboo shoots. Masaman Curry : Diced potatoes, onions, and roasted peanuts in coconut milk and masaman curry paste broth.

: Diced potatoes, onions, and roasted peanuts in coconut milk and masaman curry paste broth. Lemon Grass Teriyaki Pork Loin : Grilled tender pork loin glazed with sweet lemongrass sauce and herbs, served with fresh vegetables.

: Grilled tender pork loin glazed with sweet lemongrass sauce and herbs, served with fresh vegetables. Salmon Ginger Sauce: Grilled salmon with fresh mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and shredded ginger, accompanied by steamed vegetables.

The restaurant also caters to various dietary preferences, offering vegan and vegetarian options, ensuring every guest finds a dish to relish.

A Commitment to Community and Quality

Throughout its history, Manee Thai has steadfastly dedicated to the community. During the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant adapted by embracing online ordering and delivery and maintained its focus on delivering high-quality meals. The recent price reduction on eOrderSTL orders continues this commitment, aiming to provide value and express gratitude to their loyal customers.

Customer Testimonials The positive feedback from patrons highlights the restaurant’s consistent excellence:

Wanda H. – praised the delectable dishes and attentive service, noting the restaurant’s suitability for group gatherings.

– praised the delectable dishes and attentive service, noting the restaurant’s suitability for group gatherings. Andrea B. – lauded the fresh, made-to-order Pad Thai and the calm ambiance, emphasizing her 15-year patronage.

– lauded the fresh, made-to-order Pad Thai and the calm ambiance, emphasizing her 15-year patronage. Chandler E. – appreciated the exceptional lunch offerings, clean environment, and exceptional service, expressing eagerness for future visits.

These testimonials reflect the consistent quality and welcoming atmosphere that Manee Thai offers guests. Looking Ahead As Manee Thai continues its journey, the restaurant remains committed to culinary excellence and community engagement. The price reduction on eOrderSTL orders is not just a promotional strategy but a heartfelt thank you to the patrons who have supported them through thick and thin. By making their authentic Thai cuisine more accessible, Manee Thai hopes to continue being a cherished dining destination in Ballwin for years.

For those who haven’t yet experienced the flavors of Manee Thai, now is an opportune time to indulge in their offerings. With the added convenience of online ordering and the recent price reductions, enjoying a sumptuous Thai meal has to offer.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Additional resources: