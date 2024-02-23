American Queen Voyages Filed Chapter 11

Notice to Passengers Regarding American Queen Voyages.

(STL.News) The Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) has been informed that American Queen Voyages has shut down, canceled all future voyages, and has filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code.

Consumers who have purchased travel on American Queen Voyages should visit the “Customer Claims Portal” webpage established by the company for information and instructions on how to file a refund claim. Pursuant to FMC regulations, American Queen Voyages was required to maintain a surety bond to refund passengers for nonperformance of transportation.

Consumers should also consider:

If payment was made by credit card, you may wish to file a claim with the card issuer.

If third-party travel insurance was obtained, a claim should be placed immediately with the insurer.

Third-party insurers and credit card issuers are often able to provide quicker and fuller reimbursement to passengers.

The Commission is not a party to the bankruptcy, nor does it have any role in its proceedings. However, individuals with questions may contact the FMC Office of Passenger Vessel Operators (PVO).

SOURCE: Federal Maritime Commission