14 Charged with Federal Dog Fighting Offenses

Fourteen Charged with Federal Dog Fighting Offenses in Three-State Arrest Operation

(STL.News) Major Dog Fighting Event – Fourteen men – residents of Georgia, Florida, and Alabama – were charged for participating in a major dog fighting event that occurred in April 2022 in Donalsonville, Georgia.

The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia unsealed the indictment in conjunction with arrests that occurred this week. The defendants are:

Tamichael Elijah, 47, of Donalsonville, Georgia;

Marvin Pulley III, 52, of Donalsonville and Jakin, Georgia;

Brandon Baker, 41, of Panama City, Florida;

Christopher Travis Beaumont, 37, of Panama City, Florida;

Herman Buggs Jr., 56, of Donalsonville, Georgia;

Terrance Davis, 45, of Pansey, Alabama;

Timothy Freeman, 26, of Bainbridge, Georgia;

Terelle Ganzy, 34, of Panama City, Florida;

Gary Hopkins, 66, of Donalsonville, Georgia;

Cornelious Johnson, 39, of Panama City, Florida;

Rodrecus Kimble, 43, of Donalsonville, Georgia;

Donnametric Miller, 41, of Donalsonville, Georgia;

Willie Russell, 43, of Blakely, Georgia, and

Fredricus White, 36, of Panama City, Florida.

According to court documents filed in this case, the defendants all converged on a property in Donalsonville, Georgia, on April 24, 2022, where they held a large-scale dog fighting event. The defendants and others brought a total of 24 dogs to fight that weekend in a series of matches. Law enforcement personnel who disrupted the event found numerous dogs inside crates in cars on the property. The participants used their cars to store dogs who had already fought, as well as those whose turns had not yet come.

Yes, Animal or Dog Fighting is a federal offense.

As alleged in the indictment, Elijah resided on the property and acted as the host, having taken money from Pulley for hosting the dog fighting event. Pulley was the primary organizer. He and Russell acted as referees for matches that occurred before law enforcement arrived.

Beaumont, Davis, and Miller were witnessed fighting dogs at the event. Baker, Beaumont, Ganzy, Johnson, and White brought three dogs from Florida to fight. Buggs, Davis, Freeman, Hopkins, Pulley, and Kimble also brought dogs to the fight. Under federal law, it is illegal not only to fight dogs in a venture that affects interstate commerce but also to possess, train, transport, deliver, sell, purchase, or receive dogs for fighting purposes. Miller is also charged with the unlawful possession of a firearm subsequent to a prior felony conviction.

Authorities rescued 27 dogs from the April 2022 dog fighting event and another 51 in conjunction with the arrests that occurred this week.

If convicted, the defendants each face a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count of animal or dog fighting charges. Miller also faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on the firearm charge.

Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim for the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD) made the announcement.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Inspector General, detectives with the Seminole County, and Georgia Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case, which remains ongoing. Detectives with the Bay County, Florida Sheriff’s Office also provided invaluable assistance.

Senior Trial Attorney Ethan Eddy of ENRD’s Environmental Crimes Section is prosecuting the case with assistance from Criminal Chief Leah McEwen of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. The U.S. Attorney’s Offices in the Northern District of Florida and Middle District of Alabama also assisted with the operation.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

SOURCE: DOJ