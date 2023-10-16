Israel - Attorneys General Condemn Hamas Terrorist Attacks
Israel – Attorneys General Condemn Hamas Terrorist Attacks

Florida Attorney General Moody and Coalition of 26 Attorneys General Condemn Hamas Terrorist Attacks on Israel

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and the attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming released the following joint statement in response to the terrorist attacks levied by Hamas against Israel:

“We are outraged by the terrorist attack perpetrated by Hamas against Israel.  Hamas, a genocidal terrorist organization, decided to violate the laws of nations and nature in its bloody, pre-planned massacre of civilians.

Hamas murderers slaughtered hundreds of innocents—homebodies and concertgoers, Holocaust survivors and newborns.  The dead are not just Israelis but Americans and citizens of countries around the world.  The images, videos, and stories still coming out since that raid are heartbreaking.  Many of those videos and images were released by the perpetrators themselves.  Kidnapping, torture, and rape violate the laws of all societies, of civilized states, and of war.  Innocents both in Israel and in territory occupied by Hamas continue to pay the price for Hamas’s terrorist operations in Gaza and invaded Israeli territory.  No sovereign nation can tolerate such terrorist operations within its borders.

We stand with Israel as it defends itself from this inexplicable and obscene violence.  Israel’s remarkable resilience and restraint are exemplified by its longstanding commitment to minimizing civilian casualties while defending its people.  We regret that Israel’s pursuit of justice and self-defense will cost lives.  But responsibility for every life lost in this conflict can be laid at the feet of the cowardly.

