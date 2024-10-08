Press Release

Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe – 15% Discount for October 2024

Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe, 2961 Dougherty Ferry Rd, #104, Valley Park, MO, offers 15% off every order when you register an account online.  The discount is good through October 2024.

VALLEY PARK, MO (STL.News) Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe, 2961 Dougherty Ferry Rd, Valley Park, MO, offers a 15% discount to register an online ordering account.  The discount is available on each order during October 2024.  Pickup or delivery is available.  CLICK to register online and receive 15% off each order for October 2024.

Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe is a highly-rated Thai restaurant that ranks among the best Thai restaurants in the region.

Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe is located in The Shoppes at Seen Oaks at the intersection of Dougherty Ferry Road and Big Bend.  It is surrounded by great shopping and dining places, making it an excellent destination for customers across the region.

Its online reviews as of October 8, 2024, at 6:50 am are as follows:

  1. Google – 4.7 Stars with more than 185 online reviews
  2. Facebook – 4.5 Stars with 36 votes – 1.1K likes – 1.1 followers – 90% recommend it (26 reviews)
  3. Yelp – 4.7 Stars with 115 online customer reviews
  4. TripAdvisor – 5 Bubbles with 5 online customer reviews
  5. STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online customer review
  6. DoorDash – 4.7 Stars with 200+ online customer reviews – 360+ ordered

Average Rating – 4.766 Stars – Amazingly high and remains stable!

Address & phone:

2961 Dougherty Ferry Road
Valley Park, Missouri 63122
Phone: +1 636-529-8690

St. Louis Restaurant Review covered this story.

USPress.News covered this story.

By Smith
