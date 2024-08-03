Dao Tien Express - Florissant, MO
Categories

Dao Tien Express in Florissant Intro Video Released

  • Posted byby Smith
  • August 3, 2024
  • 1 min

Dao Tien Express in Florissant, Missouri, released an intro video.

FLORISSANT, MO (STL.News) Dao Tien Express, located at 728 South New Florissant Road, Florissant, Missouri, has released an introduction video, as announced by St. Louis Restaurant Review.

Opening earlier this year, Dao Tien has already captured the hearts of residents in the Florissant, MO, community.  62 online Google reviews rate them at 4.8 Stars, which is consistent with their two previous locations in University City and then downtown St. Louis on Olive Street.

The owner is a Vietnamese migrant who knows how to cook great Vietnamese cuisine and prioritizes customer satisfaction.

One of the best features of this cozy new location is the cleanliness.  The family illustrates a significant amount of ownership pride.

This Vietnamese restaurant is among the highest-rated Asian restaurants in the St. Louis region.

They offer:

Additional resources about Dao Tien Express:

Address, phone, email, and website:

728 South New Florissant Road
Florissant, Missouri 63101
Phone: +1 314-274-8008
Email: DaoTienBistro11@Yahoo.com
Website: DaoTienExpress.com

Written by

Smith

Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news articles.  He is a member of the United States Press Agency.

You might also like

BEFORE YOU GO

More Reading

Post navigation