Dao Tien Express in Florissant Intro Video Released

FLORISSANT, MO (STL.News) Dao Tien Express, located at 728 South New Florissant Road, Florissant, Missouri, has released an introduction video, as announced by St. Louis Restaurant Review.

Opening earlier this year, Dao Tien has already captured the hearts of residents in the Florissant, MO, community. 62 online Google reviews rate them at 4.8 Stars, which is consistent with their two previous locations in University City and then downtown St. Louis on Olive Street.

The owner is a Vietnamese migrant who knows how to cook great Vietnamese cuisine and prioritizes customer satisfaction.

One of the best features of this cozy new location is the cleanliness. The family illustrates a significant amount of ownership pride.

This Vietnamese restaurant is among the highest-rated Asian restaurants in the St. Louis region.

They offer:

Dine-in

Carryout

Online Ordering

Delivery

Catering

Additional resources about Dao Tien Express:

Address, phone, email, and website:

728 South New Florissant Road

Florissant, Missouri 63101

Phone: +1 314-274-8008

Email: DaoTienBistro11@Yahoo.com

Website: DaoTienExpress.com

