Missouri Governor Announces Two Judicial Appointments 09/22/2023

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Friday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced judicial appointments to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and the 16th Judicial Circuit.

The Honorable Michael S. Wright of Warrenton was appointed to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District.

Judge Wright currently serves as an associate circuit judge in Warren County.  He holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Missouri–Columbia and a Juris Doctor from Washburn University.  He will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Sherri B. Sullivan.

The Honorable Jessica Agnelly Krawczyk of Lee’s Summit was appointed as Circuit Judge for the 16th Judicial Circuit.

Judge Agnelly Krawczyk serves as an associate circuit judge in Jackson County. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Avila University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri–Kansas City.  She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Marco A. Roldan.

SOURCE: Missouri Governor

