Exterior Experience Offers Cedar Lumber on a Wholesale Basis

Exterior Experience Expands Operations with Sawmill Purchase to Deliver Superior Eastern Red Cedar Lumber in St. Louis Region

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) — In a bold and strategic move to improve quality control and better serve its growing customer base, Exterior Experience, one of St. Louis’ top-rated fence and deck contractors, has taken its business to a new level. The company, known for its exceptional craftsmanship and outstanding customer service, recently acquired a sawmill in Pacific, Missouri. This acquisition allows them to directly supply high-quality Eastern Red Cedar lumber for their fence and deck projects and wholesale to homeowners and contractors throughout the St. Louis region.

The expansion reflects a growing frustration that many contractors and homeowners share — the declining quality of lumber sold through major big box retailers. As Exterior Experience grew, they faced increasing challenges sourcing consistent, durable, and visually appealing lumber from large chain stores. After years of dealing with warped boards, knots, splits, and questionable grading, company leadership decided it was time to take control of their own supply chain.

Taking Quality into Their Own Hands

“Our customers expect the best, and frankly, the lumber we were getting from national retailers wasn’t meeting our standards,” says a company spokesperson for Exterior Experience. “When you’re building a deck or a fence that is supposed to last for decades, starting with inferior lumber simply isn’t acceptable. Owning our own sawmill gives us control over every board we use and sell.”

By acquiring their mill in Pacific, Missouri, Exterior Experience can oversee the grading, cutting, and drying process, ensuring only premium Eastern Red Cedar boards make it to the job site. This move allows the company to offer its clients fences and decks that look better from day one and stand the test of time in Missouri’s often harsh climate.

Western Cedar is highly regarded in the construction and outdoor living industries for its natural resistance to rot, insects, and decay. Its straight grain and rich red hue also make it one of the most visually appealing materials available for outdoor structures. Homeowners investing in decks and fences built with Exterior Experience’s lumber can expect long-lasting beauty and minimal maintenance compared to structures built with inferior softwoods or lower-grade cedar.

Filling a Void in the Market

In addition to securing premium materials for their own projects, Exterior Experience recognized a growing demand among independent contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners who were also tired of the subpar offerings at large home improvement stores. With the sawmill now operational, the company has opened wholesale sales to the public, providing a much-needed source of high-quality Eastern Red Cedar lumber to professionals and weekend warriors alike.

“We’ve heard the same complaints from contractors across the St. Louis area,” the company spokesperson explains. “People are tired of paying a premium for lumber that’s not straight, not properly dried, and not graded correctly. We’re helping the entire St. Louis contracting community raise the bar by offering wholesale Eastern Red Cedar directly from our sawmill.”

Contractors benefit from sourcing consistent, correctly milled lumber that reduces jobsite waste and speeds up installation times. Homeowners appreciate having access to better materials at competitive pricing, giving them confidence that their DIY fence or deck project will have a professional finish.

Serving the Greater St. Louis Region

Exterior Experience has built a strong reputation throughout the greater St. Louis metro area for its superior fence and deck installations. From classic privacy fences to elaborate custom decks, the company’s work can be found in neighborhoods from Chesterfield to St. Charles, O’Fallon to Wildwood, and everywhere in between.

The addition of their own lumber supply chain strengthens their position as one of the most trusted contractors in the region. The sawmill’s proximity in Pacific, Missouri, allows for efficient delivery throughout the entire metro area, including parts of Illinois. Clients can now enjoy peace of mind knowing that every board in their new fence or deck was carefully selected and milled, ensuring long-lasting durability and appearance.

Focus on Customer Satisfaction

Part of what sets Exterior Experience apart is its focus on customer satisfaction at every project stage. From initial consultations to final walkthroughs, the company emphasizes clear communication, transparent pricing, and meticulous craftsmanship. The addition of their own sawmill further enhances this commitment.

“Customers want to know that they’re getting the best possible materials and workmanship for their investment,” says the spokesperson. “Because we control the lumber, we can guarantee the quality of what we build in a way that most other contractors simply can’t.”

Exterior Experience has also earned outstanding online reviews across platforms like Google, Yelp, and Facebook. With an average Google rating of 4.9 stars, the company’s reputation for delivering on its promises has become one of its strongest marketing tools.

A Growing Trend Among Specialty Contractors

Exterior Experience’s move into raw material sourcing mirrors a growing trend nationwide where specialty contractors seek vertical integration to improve quality and service while reducing costs. By eliminating the middlemen, companies like Exterior Experience can offer better products at more competitive pricing while maintaining full control over their supply chain.

In a highly competitive industry where customer satisfaction is everything, controlling materials from start to finish allows for fewer surprises, faster project completion, and better customer value.

Looking Ahead

As demand for outdoor living spaces continues to rise, particularly following lifestyle changes brought on by the pandemic, Exterior Experience is well-positioned for long-term growth. Their investment in the Pacific, Missouri sawmill secures their lumber needs and opens new revenue streams through wholesale lumber sales.

Homeowners and contractors across the St. Louis region now have a reliable premium Eastern Red Cedar lumber source. At the same time, customers seeking new fences or decks can rest assured that every project built by Exterior Experience starts with the highest quality materials available.

With its dedication to excellence, strong community reputation, and now full control over the lumber used in its projects, Exterior Experience continues to raise the standard for fence and deck construction in the St. Louis area.

For more information, visit Exterior Experience’s website or contact their office to schedule a consultation or inquire about wholesale lumber availability. Phone: (314) 828-0259 or email ExteriorExperienceLLC@Gmail.com.

