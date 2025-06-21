Trump’s Accomplishments – First & Second Term

President Donald Trump’s Key Accomplishments from His First Term and Second-Term Vision

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) — As America stands at a political crossroads in 2025, the legacy and future aspirations of former President Donald J. Trump remain central to national discussions. With his first term spanning from January 2017 to January 2021, Trump left a significant mark on domestic and international policy, reshaped the judiciary, and championed an “America First” agenda. Although he has not officially served a second term, his ongoing influence and 2024 campaign platform reflect a determined effort to return to office with a renewed mandate. This article explores President Trump’s significant accomplishments during his first term and outlines his second-term goals, offering insight into his continued political relevance.

Economic Reform and Tax Policy

One of the hallmark achievements of Trump’s presidency was the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. This sweeping legislation represented the most significant tax overhaul since 1986. It reduced the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%, incentivized business investment, and offered substantial relief to individuals by doubling the standard deduction and increasing the child tax credit.

Under Trump, the U.S. economy experienced rapid growth before the COVID-19 pandemic. Unemployment dropped to a historic 50-year low of 3.5% by early 2020, while more than 7 million jobs were created during his first three years in office. The stock market soared, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq achieving record highs. Trump also prioritized deregulation, aiming to eliminate burdensome federal rules. His administration claimed a 22-to-1 ratio of regulations eliminated per new one implemented.

Trade and Foreign Policy Shifts

President Trump took a confrontational stance on trade, challenging traditional globalist frameworks. He withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and the Paris Climate Accord, asserting that such agreements disadvantaged American workers.

Among his signature achievements was replacing NAFTA with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), a renegotiated trade pact that better protected U.S. labor and intellectual property rights. Trump’s trade war with China aimed to correct decades of trade imbalance, which resulted in the Phase One trade deal, which included commitments from China to purchase more American goods.

In foreign policy, Trump pursued peace initiatives in the Middle East. His administration brokered the Abraham Accords, which were historic normalization agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco. These deals signaled a significant diplomatic breakthrough in Arab-Israeli relations.

Trump also took decisive military action against terrorism. Under his leadership, the U.S. military defeated the ISIS caliphate, and in 2019, ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed during a U.S. raid.

Immigration and Border Security

Immigration reform was a cornerstone of the Trump agenda. His administration constructed over 450 miles of border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Policies like the “Remain in Mexico” (Migrant Protection Protocols) required asylum seekers to await hearings outside the U.S., significantly reducing asylum fraud.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump invoked Title 42, a public health law allowing for the immediate expulsion of illegal immigrants to prevent disease spread. His administration also increased ICE enforcement and emphasized the need for merit-based immigration reform.

Judicial Transformation

One of Trump’s most enduring impacts was his transformation of the federal judiciary. He appointed three Supreme Court Justices — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett — cementing a conservative majority.

Beyond the Supreme Court, Trump appointed over 230 federal judges, reshaping the appellate and district courts for decades. These appointments emphasized constitutional originalism and conservative jurisprudence.

Domestic Policy Highlights

Trump achieved bipartisan success with the First Step Act, a landmark criminal justice reform bill that reduced mandatory minimum sentences and offered early release programs for non-violent offenders. The legislation was widely praised for addressing long-standing issues in the prison system.

The VA MISSION Act revolutionized veterans’ healthcare by expanding access to private medical providers, reducing wait times, and improving treatment outcomes. Trump also signed the Right-to-Try Act, which allows terminally ill patients to access experimental treatments without full FDA approval.

Healthcare and Prescription Drugs

Trump made healthcare reform a top priority. Though attempts to fully repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA) fell short, the individual mandate penalty was repealed as part of the 2017 tax overhaul. He also focused on prescription drug price transparency, signing executive orders aimed at lowering costs and increasing competition.

COVID-19 Response

The COVID-19 pandemic marked a defining moment of Trump’s presidency. In response, he launched Operation Warp Speed, a public-private partnership that accelerated vaccine development and distribution. Multiple vaccines were authorized within a year — an unprecedented scientific achievement.

Congress passed several relief bills under his leadership, including the CARES Act, which delivered direct stimulus payments and small business support through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Second-Term Vision and 2024 Campaign Platform

While President Trump has not officially served a second term, he remains the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in 2024 and continues campaigning actively. His “America First 2.0” platform outlines a bold policy agenda should he return to office.

Trump vows to resume and expand mass deportations, finish the southern border wall, and reinstate Title 42 and “Remain in Mexico.” He has promised to overhaul the Department of Justice and FBI, alleging political weaponization, and pledged to replace what he describes as a corrupt bureaucratic system.

Energy independence is another key theme. Trump plans to restore U.S. dominance in oil and gas, revive the Keystone XL pipeline, and roll back Biden-era environmental restrictions.

On trade, Trump proposes increased tariffs on imports and incentives for domestic manufacturing. His platform also includes national concealed carry reciprocity, reduction in foreign aid, and withdrawal from globalist organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO).

Trump’s second-term campaign emphasizes protecting free speech, ending censorship on social media, and pushing back against “woke ideology” in schools and the military.

Summary of Achievements and Goals

Policy Area First Term Accomplishment Second-Term Goal Economy Tax reform, deregulation, job creation More tax cuts, manufacturing incentives Trade USMCA, China tariffs, TPP exit Increased tariffs, tough-on-China stance Immigration Border wall, Title 42, Remain in Mexico Mass deportations, border wall completion Foreign Policy Abraham Accords, ISIS defeated, tough on Iran Strengthen military, end foreign conflicts Judiciary 3 Supreme Court justices, 230+ federal judges Appoint more originalist judges Veterans VA MISSION Act, expanded healthcare access Further streamline VA system Criminal Justice First Step Act Further sentencing reform Healthcare ACA mandate repeal, drug pricing focus More transparency and cost reductions COVID-19 Response Operation Warp Speed, CARES Act, PPP Promote vaccine freedom, review public health infrastructure

Conclusion

President Donald Trump’s first term redefined the modern Republican agenda, emphasizing nationalism, deregulation, and institutional reform. His influence continues to shape American politics, and his 2024 campaign offers a clear vision for a possible second term. Whether one agrees or disagrees with his policies, Trump’s impact on the political landscape is undeniable. As the country heads toward the 2024 election, voters will again have the opportunity to weigh the legacy of Trump’s first term against the vision he proposes for the future.

