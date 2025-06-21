U.S. Dollar Struggles in 2025 – June 21, 2025

U.S. Dollar Struggles in 2025: Is a Rebound Coming or Is the Trend Still Bearish?

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) – The U.S. Dollar faces one of its most difficult stretches in recent history, marking a dramatic reversal from its post-pandemic highs. The greenback, once considered a fortress of safety during global uncertainty, has weakened substantially in 2025, raising important questions for investors, importers, and policymakers.

After hitting multi-decade highs in late 2022 and again in mid-2023, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) has tumbled by nearly 10% year-to-date. While global conflicts, inflation concerns, and rising interest rates would typically support a stronger dollar, the current environment tells a different story. The technical and sentiment indicators now paint a complicated picture of short-term recovery potential within a broader bearish trend.

The Dollar’s Downward Spiral: What’s Driving It?

Structural and sentiment-based factors primarily drive the dollar’s decline in 2025. First, growing concerns about U.S. fiscal stability—ballooning deficits, political dysfunction, and record debt issuance—have damaged confidence in the greenback. Second, global central banks are diversifying away from the dollar, accelerating a de-dollarization trend across Asia, Africa, and Europe.

Additionally, investor sentiment has shifted significantly. According to fund manager surveys, dollar positioning is at its most bearish level in two decades. Many hedge funds and institutional players are underweighting the dollar and increasing their exposure to foreign currencies such as the euro, yen, and Chinese yuan.

Geopolitical tensions have traditionally boosted the dollar as a global safe haven. However, even escalating hostilities in the Middle East—such as the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran—have failed to provide meaningful support to the dollar, raising concerns about its weakening role as a hedge against global chaos.

Technical Indicators Reveal Mixed Signals

While the dollar has clearly been on the defensive, a closer look at technical indicators reveals that the recent downward momentum might be temporarily exhausted, with a modest rebound in play. Here’s what the key indicators are showing:

1. Relative Strength Index (RSI) Shows Bullish Divergence

The 14-day RSI, a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements, recently dipped below the oversold threshold (30) but has since turned upward. This move coincided with a bullish divergence, where prices hit a lower low, but RSI formed a higher low. Historically, this has preceded short-term rallies, as seen in September 2024.

2. Support and Resistance Levels Are Crucial

The DXY is currently hovering near 98, a significant support level. If this level holds, it could trigger buying interest and push the index back toward its recent highs around 101.79–102.00. However, a break below 97.90 could signal another leg down, potentially opening the door to targets near 95 or even 90.

Resistance remains firm near the descending trendline that has capped gains since January. A breakout above 102 would be technically significant and could indicate the beginning of a new bullish phase. Until then, the broader downtrend remains intact.

3. MACD and Moving Averages Reflect Uncertainty

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains slightly negative, suggesting that selling pressure hasn’t entirely dissipated. Short-term moving averages, such as the 20-day and 50-day lines, also exhibit bearish crossovers, which tend to precede further declines.

That said, longer-term moving averages are flattening, and momentum seems to be slowing. If MACD turns positive and crosses the signal line, it could reinforce the bullish RSI divergence and support a short-term bounce.

4. Stochastic Oscillator and ADX Show Neutral-to-Bullish Bias

Another popular momentum indicator, the stochastic oscillator, is in neutral territory (~49) but has recently begun turning upward. The Average Directional Index (ADX) is around 29 with a slight bullish bias, suggesting that its strength is diminishing while the trend is still present.

These indicators support the thesis that the dollar might be due for a short-lived relief rally before resuming its broader downtrend.

Fundamental Headwinds Still Dominate

Despite some signs of technical strength, fundamental pressures continue to weigh on the dollar’s long-term prospects.

1. U.S. Debt and Political Paralysis

The U.S. government’s inability to rein in spending or pass meaningful fiscal reform raises alarm bells. With trillions in new debt issuance expected, foreign buyers are becoming more cautious. Political gridlock in Washington adds another layer of uncertainty, making U.S. assets less attractive.

2. Weakened Safe-Haven Status

Traditionally, global investors turn to the dollar during crisis periods. But that reputation has started to erode. The U.S.’s domestic instability, high inflation, and waning international credibility diminish its perceived safety. Investors are beginning to look elsewhere for risk mitigation, including gold, cryptocurrencies, and non-dollar-denominated assets.

3. Shifting Global Dynamics

The rise of the BRICS+ nations and increasing trade in non-dollar currencies is accelerating the decline of dollar dominance. While the dollar remains the world’s most used currency, its share of global reserves and transactions is shrinking, placing further long-term pressure on it.

What’s Next for the Dollar?

The next few weeks will be critical for the U.S. dollar. A successful test of the 98 support level could spark a technical rebound to the 101–102 zone, especially if macro data from the U.S. surprises to the upside. Traders should closely monitor economic reports such as:

GDP growth figures

Non-farm payrolls

Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data

Fed meeting commentary

However, unless fiscal policy changes meaningfully, a breakout above key resistance is unlikely to be sustained. The broader trend remains bearish, and any rebound could be short-lived unless supported by fundamentals.

Conclusion: Watch for a Bounce, But Don’t Bet on a Reversal Yet

The U.S. dollar is at a critical crossroads. While technical charts suggest that a short-term rebound is possible, the overall setup remains bearish. Investors should tread carefully, waiting to confirm trend changes before committing to longer-term positions.

For now, the dollar’s decline reflects more than just market fluctuations—it underscores deeper concerns about fiscal discipline, international trust, and the nation’s role in a rapidly evolving global economy. Whether this is a temporary correction or the beginning of a structural transformation remains to be seen.

