Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe Partner to Publish a Book

Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe Partner Saengchan Inthichak will publish a book about her childhood growing up in refugee camps in Thailand and China.

VALLEY PARK, MO (STL.News)—St. Louis Restaurant Review published an article announcing that the founder of Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe, Saengchan Inthichak, in Valley Park, MO, will publish an autobiography about her life growing up in refugee camps in Thailand and China after being born in a cave. Her parents had to flee the village and hide in caves to protect themselves from the United States bombing of Laos.

She was brought to the United States in 1991, had never attended school, and could not speak English. Her challenges throughout her entire life have created this lady. Her experiences are almost unmentionable, making it hard to imagine that somebody has to endure those crises as a child.

The Editor-in-Chief of St. Louis Restaurant Review is helping her with the timelines, communicating with the writers, and writing her autobiography.

The book is expected to be online in a couple of months.

You can find Saeng at:

Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe

2961 Dougherty Ferry Road

Valley Park, Missouri 63122

Phone: +1 636-529-8690

Email: SweetieCupThaiCafe@gmail.com