Tradicional 314 Receives Favorite Restaurant Award from the Creve Coeur Chamber of Commerce

CREVE COEUR, MO (STL.News) Creve Coeur Mayor Robert Hoffman recognized the winners of the ninth annual Creve Coeur Business Awards during the Creve Coeur–Olivette Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

The Favorite Restaurant Award was given to Tradicional 314 at 810 N. New Ballas Rd in Creve Coeur, MO. They quoted:

“Tradicional 314 first opened its doors to Creve Coeur in 2021, following the success of their sister location in St. Charles. This restaurant is a community favorite for its homemade dishes with authentic regional flavors. Visitors can enjoy a taste of Mexico in every dish while surrounded by the bright, contemporary atmosphere and welcoming customer service. The menu includes tacos, burritos, enchiladas, tortas, and much more—all prepared from scratch with fresh ingredients. They offer various meat options, including steak, chorizo, chicken, and shrimp—as well as less commonly found options such as tripe, cow tongue, and cow head. The same attention to detail given to their dishes is also given to their signature drinks, which are made with real fruit and hand-crafted syrups. With so much variety on the menu, this spot truly has something for everyone craving homemade dishes with authentic Mexican flavors.”