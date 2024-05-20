Best Place to Work – GAO – Government Accountability Office

GAO (Government Accountability Office) Named Best Place to Work for 4th Year in a Row

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) For the fourth consecutive Year, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) ranked number one in the Partnership for Public Service’s Best Place to Work rankings, released today. GAO placed first overall among mid-size federal agencies.

“GAO’s designation as the Best Place to Work for the fourth year in a row is a true testament to the unwavering commitment to public service from our people,” said Gene L. Dodaro, Comptroller General of the United States and head of the GAO.

“The contributions from each member of our diverse, multi-disciplinary, and dedicated workforce allow GAO to continue improving government and fulfilling our critical mission of government oversight for Congress and the American people.”

This Partnership’s rankings, issued annually, are based on responses from employees across the federal government. They provide insight into the views of federal workers in the areas of leadership, innovation, and work-life balance. This Year GAO’s employment engagement and satisfaction score was 87.2. GAO has placed among the top five overall since 2005.

GAO’s consistently high rankings reflect the strong commitment to collaboration, accountability, and a sense of community within its workforce that values, respects, and treats all employees fairly.

To find out more about GAO’s workforce, company culture, and GAO career opportunities, visit Careers | U.S. GAO.

SOURCE: GAO