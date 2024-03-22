Tradicional 636 to Launch Online Ordering

Tradicional 636 will launch online ordering and has been added to local business directories.

ST. CHARLES, MO (STL.News)—Tradicional 636 Mexican Restaurant will launch online ordering through eOrderSTL, owned and managed by St. Louis Restaurant Review.

Additionally, they have been added to and will be added to more local directories as part of the eOrderSTL digital marketing strategy, which is used for all online ordering customers.

Tradicional 636 has been serving authentic Mexican cuisine for several years and has accumulated more than 600 online Google reviews, resulting in 4.3 stars. Impressive!

It has a sister restaurant in Creve Coeur, Missouri, Tradicional 314 Mexican Restaurant, which has similar high online reviews.

Both locations will also add DoorDash and GrubHub to their online ordering lists.

Mexican cuisine is among the top-rated cuisines for consumers to order online.

Restaurant address and phone:

1411 South 1st Capitol Drive

St Charles, Missouri 63303

Phone: +1 636-724-2627