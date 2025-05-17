America’s Outdated Power Grid

Our power grid system should be safe and protected, resulting in long-term savings.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Power Grid — Across the U.S., miles of electrical lines stretch across wooden poles as relics of an outdated energy distribution system. While utility companies continue to patch, replace, and rebuild these overhead networks after every major storm or wave of wear and tear, critics argue this reactive strategy is both wasteful and shortsighted.

The increasing frequency of natural disasters and the mounting cost of storm recovery are forcing a necessary national conversation: Should the U.S. bury its power lines? According to experts, the answer is yes—not only to improve grid security and reduce outages, but also to save billions of dollars in long-term costs.

Power Grid – A System Built for the 20th Century, Not the 21st

America’s electric grid is a complex patchwork of infrastructure, much of which dates back to the mid-20th century. In many cities and towns, power lines are strung from poles made of treated wood or concrete, originally chosen because they were quick and cheap to install. The average utility pole lasts about 30 to 40 years, meaning thousands nationwide are now overdue for replacement.

Storms further compound the problem. Wind, ice, falling trees, and tornadoes—like the one that struck the St. Louis region on May 16, 2025—frequently topple poles and snap lines, resulting in prolonged power outages, emergency response costs, and frustrated residents.

Every time this happens, utilities respond with repair crews, replacement poles, and new wires—a repeating cycle of expense and inefficiency.

The Case for Underground Power Lines for our Power Grid System

Undergrounding utility lines is not a new concept. In fact, most new subdivisions, business parks, and high-density developments already feature underground electrical systems. The benefits are clear:

Protection from storms and falling trees

Lower maintenance and outage frequency

Improved aesthetics and property value

Reduced fire risk in drought-prone areas

While initial installation costs are higher, ranging from $1 million to $5 million per mile, depending on terrain and density, studies have shown underground systems last longer and require far fewer repairs, ultimately reducing costs over a system’s 30 to 50-year life cycle.

According to a report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), overhead lines experience up to five times more outages per mile per year than underground lines. Each outage burdens customers and requires expensive manpower, equipment, and materials to resolve.

Power Grid – Short-Term Thinking, Long-Term Losses

Utility companies often justify sticking with pole-mounted systems by pointing to the upfront cost of underground conversion. But this logic fails when the cumulative repair and replacement costs—plus the economic impact of outages—are considered.

A Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory study found that weather-related outages cost the U.S. economy between $18 billion and $33 billion annually. These losses come from spoiled food, closed businesses, halted production, and the immense cost of deploying emergency utility crews.

In regions hit regularly by hurricanes, wildfires, ice storms, or tornadoes, underground systems would have already paid for themselves in avoided storm damage alone.

Power Grid – St. Louis and the Midwest: A Case Study in Delay

Another painful example is the recent storm that ripped through St. Louis on May 16, 2025. Thousands lost power, some for days, while repair crews worked overtime to restore electricity. Entire neighborhoods were left in the dark as utility poles splintered under the force of 80 mph winds and flying debris.

Residents have voiced frustration with how often outages occur, questioning why their energy infrastructure still depends on fragile above-ground lines. While some local officials acknowledge the need for modernization, state and federal investment remains sluggish, and utility providers hesitate to make capital-intensive changes without regulatory mandates.

Power Grid – National Security and Climate Resilience

Improving our Power Grid system by burying power lines isn’t just about convenience—it’s increasingly seen as a national security and climate resilience issue.

As cyberattacks, extreme weather, and even solar flares pose growing threats to grid stability, underground systems offer more protection from both environmental and human-made vulnerabilities. In areas like Florida and California, where hurricanes and wildfires are frequent, some municipalities have started adopting phased undergrounding programs to protect key infrastructure.

In 2021, California’s PG&E announced plans to bury over 10,000 miles of electrical lines to reduce wildfire risks after facing massive liability lawsuits. Though expensive, the move will save billions in disaster recovery and legal claims.

The Path Forward: Policy and Investment

Policy leadership and public-private cooperation are essential for a nationwide shift to underground lines. Federal infrastructure funding, state-level grid modernization mandates, and utility regulatory reform could all motivate utilities to act.

The 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act included funding for grid resilience, but much of it has yet to be deployed for large-scale undergrounding. Advocates argue that future funding rounds must prioritize burying lines in storm-prone areas for public safety, economic efficiency, and sustainability.

Municipal governments can also play a role. By enacting ordinances requiring underground lines in new developments or during major roadwork projects, cities can gradually phase in buried infrastructure without overwhelming budgets.

Conclusion: It’s Time to Bury the Problem—Literally

The repeated failure of overhead power lines isn’t just a nuisance—it’s a drain on public resources, a threat to safety, and a sign that a country is clinging to outdated systems. While burying utility lines may seem expensive, the cost of doing nothing is far higher.

In a time when energy resilience, environmental threats, and national security are at the forefront, investing in underground electrical infrastructure is no longer a luxury—it’s a necessity.

To truly modernize America’s power grid, we must stop treating outages and storm damage as isolated events and start acknowledging the structural flaw: power lines belong underground.

