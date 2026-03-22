Floor gives way at New Hampshire wedding venue, leaving six injured

Headline: Floor Collapse at NH Wedding Venue Injures Six Guests

A floor collapse at a popular wedding venue in New Hampshire resulted in injuries to six guests on Saturday evening. The incident occurred around 6:30 PM at the Hilltop Event Center during a wedding reception. Witnesses reported a loud crash and chaos as the floor gave way, sending several attendees tumbling into the basement area. Emergency services responded promptly, transporting the injured individuals to local hospitals for treatment, though their injuries are not life-threatening.

The Hilltop Event Center, situated in the picturesque town of Goffstown, has been a favored destination for weddings and large gatherings due to its scenic views and accommodating facilities. The cause of the collapse remains under investigation, as local authorities work to determine whether structural issues contributed to the disaster. Following the incident, the venue has been closed for further inspection and safety evaluations, which could affect upcoming events.

Injuries reported included broken bones and minor concussions, with all victims having been stable following their medical evaluations. Many guests were understandably shaken by the sudden turn of events. "It was meant to be a night of joy and celebration, but it quickly turned into chaos," said one wedding attendee, who was present during the incident. Other guests described the scene as chaotic, with people rushing to help those who had fallen.

Investigators from the local fire department and building inspection office arrived at the scene shortly thereafter to assess the situation. "We take incidents like this very seriously," the deputy fire chief stated in a press conference. "It’s crucial for us to understand what went wrong and to ensure the safety of all future gatherings at this location."

Witnesses noted that the venue had been bustling with activity before the collapse, with dancing and festivities in full swing. However, it remains unclear if the floor’s weight load played a role in the incident. Preliminary reports indicated that the floor had been remodeled recently, leading some to speculate whether the renovation could have affected its structural integrity.

The owner of the Hilltop Event Center released a statement expressing their deep concern for the injured guests and their families. "Our hearts go out to those affected by this unfortunate event," the statement read. "We are cooperating fully with investigators to ensure that we understand what happened and to make the necessary changes to prevent this from occurring again in the future."

On social media, community members have expressed both concern and support for the victims and their families. Local residents in Goffstown, known for their close-knit culture, have started fundraising efforts to assist those injured in covering medical expenses, showing a spirit of solidarity in the face of adversity.

As news of the incident spread, many have begun to question safety protocols at similar venues. It has reignited discussions regarding building codes and liability regulations for event spaces, including the importance of thorough inspections and maintenance. Authorities are expected to review these protocols both for the Hilltop Event Center and other similar locations statewide.

The Goffstown community is known for its resilience and ability to come together during tough times. In the aftermath of the incident, local leaders are calling for a public meeting to address safety regulations for event venues and to encourage community input on necessary safety standards. This initiative aims to prevent future incidents and reassure residents that their safety is a top priority.

While the cause of the floor collapse remains under investigation, those involved are hopeful that answers will be found, and safety improvements will be implemented to ensure that similar incidents do not occur in the future.

As this story develops, updates will be provided regarding the injuries of those affected, the investigation into the collapse, and any future actions taken by authorities and the event center. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of ongoing vigilance in safety protocols and structural integrity in venues that host large gatherings.

Anyone with information related to the collapse or firsthand accounts of the event is encouraged to reach out to local authorities as part of the ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, the Hilltop Event Center remains closed until further notice, following safety assessments and discussions with engineering professionals.

In moments like these, the power of community support shines brighter than ever. From local businesses offering aid to individuals stepping up to assist those in need, the spirit of togetherness has been a comforting presence in the aftermath of this unfortunate event.

As Goffstown moves forward, a focus on safety, community, and resilience will remain at the forefront, ensuring gatherings can continue to celebrate love and joy without fear. The hope is not just for healing among the injured but also for lasting changes that prioritize safety across all communal spaces.