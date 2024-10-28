Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant – O’Fallon, IL – Reviewed

Restaurant Review of Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant, 1407 West Highway 50, O’Fallon, Illinois.

O’FALLON, IL (STL.News) Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant, located at 1407 West Highway 50 in O’Fallon, Illinois, is a popular Thai restaurant serving authentic Thai cuisine to the O’Fallon and surrounding neighborhoods.

Sinath Ngeth purchased the restaurant in November 2017. Recently, she converted the business structure from a sole proprietorship to an LLC, which was announced in a Public Notice on September 7, 2024, on STL.News. She and her husband are migrants from Cambodia. She spent a significant amount of her life in Thailand. Most importantly, Ngeth does most of the cooking using her recipes.

They purchase imported Thai ingredients and the best noodles, rice, and produce, resulting in its unique and authentic Thai cuisine.

The decor is traditional Thai but in a clean and relaxing atmosphere.

It is approximately 1/2 of a mile from the 64 and Highway 50 intersection in a strip center next to Starbucks, making it an easy destination regardless of where you might be driving from.

The menu includes Thai dishes and other Asian items, creating something for everybody regardless of their taste buds.

Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant offers its menu on eOrderSTL, DoorDash, and GrubHub.

We have eaten at this establishment and visited with the owner. We have viewed the kitchen and learned about the operation well. We recommend this establishment and view it as a leading Asian restaurant in O’Fallon, Illinois.

Thai cuisine is a leading worldwide favorite, as illustrated and announced by Wikipedia but documented by a CNN Travel Survey.

Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant’s online ratings as of October 28, 2024, at 6:00 am are as follows:

Google – 4.4 Stars with 277 online customer reviews Facebook – 3.9 Stars with 22 online customer reviews – 550 likes – 580 followers – 78% recommend (14 Reviews) We disagree with this rating. Yelp – 4.0 with 168 online customer reviews TripAdvisor – 4 Bubbles with 22 online customer reviews STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online customer review DoorDash – 4.5 Stars with more than 50 online customer reviews GrubHub – 4.0 Stars with 361 online customer reviews

Average Rating – 4.257 Stars – averaged among seven major online review sites.

NOTE: The ratings are subject to change without notice as customers publish new online reviews and ratings. We will update the ratings from time to time.

Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant address and phone:

1407 West Highway 50

O’Fallon, Illinois 62269

Phone: +1 618-628-9276

