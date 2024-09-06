Entertainment

Bayon Bistro Reviewed by St. Louis Restaurant Review

Smith
Smith
Bayon Bistro Reviewed by St. Louis Restaurant Review
Bayon Bistro Reviewed by St. Louis Restaurant Review

Bayon Bistro, 3038 Winghaven Blvd, O’Fallon, Missouri, has been reviewed by St. Louis Restaurant Review.

O’FALLON, MO (STL.News) Bayon Bistro at 3038 Winghaven Blvd in O’Fallon, Missouri, has been reviewed by St. Louis Restaurant Review.  The review was published today, Friday, September 6, 2024, and can be viewed online.

Contents
Bayon Bistro, 3038 Winghaven Blvd, O’Fallon, Missouri, has been reviewed by St. Louis Restaurant Review.Bayon Bistro Asian Fusion online ratings as of August 27, 2024, at 7:45 am, are as follows:Address, phone, website, and owner names:Additional resources:

Dara and his wife, Sreyon Thach, opened this restaurant in August 2023 after he sold his previous restaurant venture, Asabi Grill, which he owned and operated for eleven years.  The last restaurant was also highly rated, and the new owners have maintained those high ratings as a result of Thachs’ hard work.

Bayon Bistro Asian Fusion online ratings as of August 27, 2024, at 7:45 am, are as follows:

  • Google – 4.8 Stars with 79 online customer reviews
  • Facebook – 410 likes – 511 followers – 100% Recommend
  • Yelp – 4.7 Stars with 14 online customer reviews
  • TripAdvisor – 3.5 Bubbles with eleven online customer reviews
  • DoorDash – Not Available on DoorDash
  • STL.Directory – 5 Star with one online customer review

In their first year, they have racked up impressive ratings and reviews.  Customers love their establishment, and the cuisine offered.

Address, phone, website, and owner names:

3038 Winghaven Blvd
O’Fallon, Missouri 63368
Phone: +1 636-265-0521
Website: BayonBistro.com
Owner: Dara and Sreyon Thach (husband & wife)

Additional resources:
TAGGED:
Share This Article
By Smith
Follow:
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news articles.  He is a member of the United States Press Agency.
Previous Article I Heart Mac & Cheese Opening in Ellisville, MO I Heart Mac & Cheese Opening in Ellisville, MO

Your Trusted Source for Accurate and Timely Updates!

Our commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and delivering breaking news as it happens has earned us the trust of a vast audience. Stay ahead with real-time updates on the latest events, trends.

Popular Posts

New York AG Ends Harmful Labor Practices – Title Insurance

Attorney General James Ends Harmful Labor Practices at Major Independent Title Insurance Agency Kensington Vanguard…

By Smith

St. Louis – Physicians – Practices to Pay $650K

Missouri Physicians and Pain Management Practices Agree to Pay Over $650,000 to Settle Kickback Allegations…

By Smith

Missouri Lottery – $1 Million Powerball Prize Won

$1 Million Powerball Prize Won on Quick Pick Ticket in Pike County (STL.News) A Powerball…

By Smith