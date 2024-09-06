Bayon Bistro Reviewed by St. Louis Restaurant Review

Bayon Bistro, 3038 Winghaven Blvd, O’Fallon, Missouri, has been reviewed by St. Louis Restaurant Review.

O’FALLON, MO (STL.News) Bayon Bistro at 3038 Winghaven Blvd in O’Fallon, Missouri, has been reviewed by St. Louis Restaurant Review. The review was published today, Friday, September 6, 2024, and can be viewed online.

Dara and his wife, Sreyon Thach, opened this restaurant in August 2023 after he sold his previous restaurant venture, Asabi Grill, which he owned and operated for eleven years. The last restaurant was also highly rated, and the new owners have maintained those high ratings as a result of Thachs’ hard work.

Bayon Bistro Asian Fusion online ratings as of August 27, 2024, at 7:45 am, are as follows:

Google – 4.8 Stars with 79 online customer reviews

Facebook – 410 likes – 511 followers – 100% Recommend

Yelp – 4.7 Stars with 14 online customer reviews

TripAdvisor – 3.5 Bubbles with eleven online customer reviews

DoorDash – Not Available on DoorDash

STL.Directory – 5 Star with one online customer review

In their first year, they have racked up impressive ratings and reviews. Customers love their establishment, and the cuisine offered.

Address, phone, website, and owner names:

3038 Winghaven Blvd

O’Fallon, Missouri 63368

Phone: +1 636-265-0521

Website: BayonBistro.com

Owner: Dara and Sreyon Thach (husband & wife)

