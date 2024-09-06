I Heart Mac & Cheese Opening in Ellisville, MO

I HEART MAC & CHEESE To Debuts its First St. Louis Location in Ellisville, MO – Grand Opening Monday, September 16, 2024, at 11 AM

The first 25 Paying Customers Win a Free Mac & Cheese Classic Bowl for One Year!

ELLISVILLE, MO (STL.News) I Heart Mac & Cheese is pleased to announce that its first location in Missouri is opening in the St. Louis area in Ellisville on Monday, September 16, 2024, at 15848 Fountain Plaza, on the corner of Clarkson and Clayton Roads, Ellisville, MO 63017. The first 25 paying customers will win a Free Classic Mac & Cheese Bowl once a week for a year! Swag and raffle ticket giveaways will also be on the morning of the grand opening!

I Heart Mac & Cheese is owned by local businessman Jay Lory, who lives in Ballwin, MO. Lory and his General Manager, Melonie Saunders, will run the day-to-day operations. Mr. Lory said, “I have been looking for a franchise opportunity and visited an I Heart Mac & Cheese in Florida. I knew this concept would be an excellent fit for the St. Louis market.”

The fast-casual restaurant specializes in made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls, grilled cheese sandwiches, and a large variety of health-conscious options, including:

Lobster & White Truffle Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Blue Mac & Cheese

Classic Mac & Cheese

Chicken Parm Mac & Cheese

Flatbreads

Best of Both Worlds Mac & Cheese & Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Vegan Grilled Cheese and Mac & Cheese varieties

Signature Mac Bites

Cheesy Broccoli

Tater Tots

Tomato Soup

Kids Meals

Desserts

And more

South Florida based, I Heart Mac & Cheese, a popular concept growing across the U.S., with 40+ locations nationwide, has earned a reputation for consistent, delicious, made-to-order food and is well-known for its custom build-your-own macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches. Guests select from a cavatappi pasta, bread, quinoa, broccoli cauliflower, or tator tot base, with ten proteins, eleven vegetables, and nine cheeses. Gluten-free, vegan, and plant-based options are readily available. Signature dressings and sauces include Sesame Ginger, Mango Habanero Signature Cheese Sauce, Marinara, Buffalo, BBQ, Pesto, and Signature Vegan Cheese Sauce.

About I Heart Mac & Cheese

I Heart Mac & Cheese is a rapidly growing, fast-casual national franchise specializing in customized, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls, grilled cheese sandwiches, quinoa and vegetable-based bowls, gluten-free pasta, and vegan bowls. Founded in South Florida in 2017 by CEO and Chairman Steve Giordanella, I Heart Mac & Cheese has been previously noted by Entrepreneur magazine as a “Top 100 Best Growing Franchise” and in the 2021 “Top Food Franchise Ranking: The Best of Miscellaneous Quick Service Restaurant” List. Currently, 40+ restaurants operate across the U.S., with additional locations sold and prepping to open in 2024 and 2025.

I Heart Mac & Cheese

15848 Fountain Plaza

Ellisville, Missouri 63017

Open daily 11 AM – 9 PM