America’s Healthcare System: A Hidden Tax Fueling Addiction, Financial Ruin, and National Decline

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) — The United States healthcare system, long touted as the most advanced in the world, has devolved into a sprawling, profit-driven machine that burdens the American people with unsustainable costs, unnecessary treatments, and unchecked fraud. Rather than being a safety net for the sick and vulnerable, the system often functions as a hidden tax, siphoning money from households, destroying lives through addiction, and enriching corporations without delivering better outcomes. It’s time to hold the responsible parties accountable — and time for the President to intervene with structural reform and federal oversight.

A Nation Bankrupted by Care

The numbers are staggering. Americans now spend over $4.5 trillion annually on healthcare — more than any other developed country — yet rank low in global health outcomes like life expectancy and chronic disease management.

The average family pays nearly $25,000 annually in combined premiums, deductibles, co-pays, and out-of-pocket expenses. That doesn’t include taxes already diverted to Medicare and Medicaid. This is not healthcare — this is economic oppression disguised as medical necessity.

And while patients are financially suffocated, corporations profit handsomely. Insurance companies, pharmaceutical giants, hospital systems, and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) report record-breaking earnings year after year.

Overtreatment: Profits Over Patients

At the heart of the problem lies the fee-for-service model, which rewards volume rather than value. The more procedures, scans, prescriptions, and follow-ups a provider orders, the more money they make.

This has led to a system rife with overtreatment:

Unnecessary surgeries

Redundant testing

Routine overprescription of addictive drugs

Endless specialist referrals for minor conditions

Not only does this bloated cost, but it also puts lives at risk. Invasive procedures carry complications. Opioid prescriptions fuel addiction. Unnecessary scans expose patients to radiation. But these concerns are brushed aside — because there’s money to be made.

Estimates suggest $75 to $100 billion per year is wasted on medically unnecessary services. That’s not just inefficiency — it’s legalized exploitation.

The Opioid Catastrophe: Manufactured by the Healthcare System

Few issues better illustrate the deadly consequences of unaccountable healthcare than the opioid epidemic. Fueled not by street dealers but by licensed medical professionals and pharmaceutical corporations, this crisis has killed over a million Americans and continues to devastate families nationwide.

Purdue Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, and others pushed opioids as safe and non-addictive , pressuring doctors to prescribe liberally.

Physicians, incentivized by pharmaceutical reps and patient satisfaction scores, overprescribed powerful narcotics for everything from dental work to minor back pain.

As addiction grew, many patients were cut off and turned to heroin or fentanyl, creating the illicit drug crisis we see today.

The healthcare system didn’t just fail to prevent addiction — it created it. And now, the American taxpayer foots the bill for the damage: emergency room visits, overdose treatments, addiction recovery, child welfare interventions, and lost productivity.

Insurance and PBMs: Greed Behind the Curtain

Insurance companies and PBMs — the middlemen who negotiate drug prices — are equally culpable. These companies:

Deny essential treatments while approving expensive, less effective alternatives.

Pocket billions through non-transparent rebate structures that inflate drug prices.

Exploit formularies to maximize corporate profits at the expense of patients.

Many Americans discover their insurer won’t cover a needed treatment until they “fail” cheaper alternatives. This “fail first” protocol delays care and worsens outcomes, often pushing patients into more complex and costly health emergencies.

And when insurers do pay, bills often arrive filled with coded language, inflated line items, and surprise charges — a bureaucracy designed to obscure cost and evade accountability.

Hospitals: Markups and Manipulation

Hospital systems are also central players in this rigged economy. They operate more like corporations than care providers, marking up:

$2 IV bags to $200

Aspirin pills at $30 a dose

Routine tests by 500–1000%

Most patients are unaware of these prices until after they receive care, leaving them powerless and confused. And when patients can’t pay, hospitals — often nonprofits — aggressively pursue collections, sue families, garnish wages, and ruin credit.

This is not healthcare. This is financial exploitation masquerading as compassion.

Medical Fraud and Waste: The Unseen Cost

Beyond overtreatment lies rampant fraud. The U.S. loses tens of billions annually to fraudulent billing practices:

Fake procedures

Upcoding (billing for more expensive services)

Billing for services never rendered

Phantom providers and clinics

Even Medicare and Medicaid, intended to protect the most vulnerable, are routinely defrauded. Yet, accountability remains minimal, and prosecutions are rare.

The public ultimately bears the cost of this criminal negligence through higher premiums, increased taxes, and reduced access to care.

Who Is Responsible?

The blame is widespread and bipartisan.

Pharmaceutical Companies: Created the opioid crisis, manipulated data, and lobbied against reform. Insurance Giants: Profited from complexity, denied care, and built opaque pricing systems. Hospitals and Health Systems: Exploited fee-for-service incentives, prioritized expansion over access. PBMs: Inflated drug prices behind closed doors and manipulated formularies. Politicians: Accepted lobbying money instead of enacting reforms. Both parties are complicit. Regulators: Failed to enforce transparency, pricing controls, or accountability measures.

This is a coordinated ecosystem of greed, not a healthcare system.

The Human Cost

The consequences of this system are not abstract.

Families go bankrupt trying to afford insulin.

Veterans with PTSD are prescribed opioids instead of therapy.

Children with chronic illnesses are denied life-saving treatments due to red tape.

Addicted individuals end up on the streets, in jails, or in caskets.

This isn’t just a policy failure — it’s a moral collapse.

A Call to the President: America Needs a Healthcare Reckoning

Mr. President, the American people are suffering. We are not asking for handouts — we are demanding fairness, accountability, and transparency in a system that is supposed to heal, not harm.

It is time for you to lead a national restructuring of the U.S. healthcare system. Here’s what must be done immediately:

1. Create a Federal Healthcare Accountability Commission

A nonpartisan oversight body with subpoena power and auditing authority to investigate:

Overtreatment patterns

Pricing schemes

Billing fraud

Pharmaceutical lobbying

Insurance denials and bad faith practices

This commission should publish findings publicly, recommend prosecutions where appropriate, and enforce strict accountability.

2. Require Full Price Transparency

Hospitals, insurers, and PBMs must disclose the real cost of procedures, drugs, and services before patients receive care, just like any other business.

3. Reform the Payment Model

Shift away from volume-based reimbursement to outcome-based models that reward prevention, chronic care management, and patient satisfaction through results, not sales.

4. End PBM Price Manipulation

Ban rebates and require drugs to be priced based on actual manufacturer cost plus a fixed margin — no more secret deals or middleman markups.

5. Crack Down on Fraud

Increase criminal penalties for healthcare fraud. Require federal audits of Medicare, Medicaid, and hospital systems with histories of billing abuse.

6. Make Addiction Recovery a National Priority

Mandate accessible and fully funded treatment options for substance use disorders, including expanded coverage for detox, rehabilitation, and mental health care.

Conclusion: We Cannot Afford to Wait

The American healthcare system is not just broken — it is weaponized against the very people it claims to serve. It acts as a financial parasite, feeding off taxpayer dollars, family bank accounts, and the bodies of our loved ones.

We must stop pretending this is acceptable. It’s not. It is a form of institutionalized fraud. It is a regressive tax on the working and middle class. And it is bleeding our country dry — economically, socially, and spiritually.

The time for half-measures is over.

Mr. President, the American people need you to act, not in the interest of corporations, but in the interest of the millions who are suffering, sacrificing, and dying under this system.

We need action. We need reform. And we need it now.

