Overseas Overnight Trading Summary for July 10, 2025: Global Markets Advance on Tech Momentum and Resilient Sentiment

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Trading — Overseas financial markets exhibited a positive tone overnight into Thursday, July 10, 2025, fueled by strong momentum in the technology sector, expectations of monetary easing in the U.S., and investor resilience in the face of rising geopolitical tensions and renewed tariff threats. Asian and European markets posted modest gains, while currency and commodity markets saw mixed but relatively stable trading patterns.

This global market snapshot outlines the key developments across the Asia-Pacific and European trading sessions, as well as currency movements and commodity prices that are shaping investor sentiment going into the U.S. session.

Overseas Trading – Asia-Pacific Markets: Tech Rally Lifts Sentiment, Korea Outperforms

Asian markets showed cautious optimism overnight, with most major indices posting gains despite ongoing trade-policy uncertainty. Investors drew strength from the continued rally in global technology stocks, particularly following Nvidia’s historic milestone, which saw the semiconductor giant reach a $4 trillion market valuation.

South Korea’s KOSPI surged approximately 1.6%, becoming the best performer in the region. Chipmakers and large-cap tech stocks, such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, led the gains. The Bank of Korea’s decision to hold interest rates steady further bolstered market sentiment, aligning with global expectations for a pivot toward more accommodative policy later this year.

China’s CSI 300 rose around 0.4%, while the Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index each gained between 0.1% and 0.7%. The gains came despite persistent concerns over U.S.–China trade relations and muted Chinese consumer data. Analysts credited renewed optimism in the artificial intelligence and hardware sectors for lifting broader sentiment.

In contrast, Japan’s Nikkei 225 lagged behind, falling roughly 0.4% as a stronger yen pressured exporters. The index was also weighed down by profit-taking and growing caution among traders ahead of domestic inflation data and corporate earnings releases due later this month.

Overseas Trading – Europe Opens Higher: FTSE Nears Record, STOXX 600 Steady

European markets opened on a positive note Thursday, taking cues from the upbeat session in Asia and optimism surrounding the U.S. Federal Reserve’s dovish signals.

London’s FTSE 100 rose over 1.1%, flirting with record territory as banking and energy stocks led the rally. The gains came amid positive earnings results and a dip in the British pound, which made exports more competitive. Market sentiment was also supported by a relative cooling of inflation in the U.K., boosting hopes that the Bank of England may consider easing policy later this year.

Germany’s DAX advanced modestly by 0.2%, while France’s CAC 40 climbed 0.5%. The broader STOXX Europe 600 was up around 0.5% in early trading, reflecting broad-based optimism despite persistent geopolitical risks and sluggish growth in certain Eurozone economies.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures and FTSE futures also posted gains of 0.18% and 0.4%, respectively, before the opening bell, signaling sustained investor confidence across European equities.

Overseas Trading – FX Markets: Dollar Mixed Amid Rate Cut Expectations

The U.S. dollar traded mixed overnight, reflecting investors’ reaction to the latest Federal Reserve minutes, which hinted at the possibility of interest rate cuts in the second half of 2025.

The greenback lost ground to the euro, trading near €1.174, and to the British pound, which climbed to £1.360. However, the Japanese yen weakened slightly to ¥146 per dollar, as traders priced in Japan’s persistent deflationary pressures and the Bank of Japan’s commitment to ultra-loose monetary policy.

While rate expectations are tilting dovishly in the U.S., analysts warn that currency markets remain vulnerable to sudden shifts in sentiment, particularly as trade tensions escalate between Washington and key partners such as China and Brazil.

Overseas Trading – Commodities: Oil Slips, Gold Gains, Copper in Focus

Oil prices edged lower in overnight trading. Brent crude settled just above $70 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) hovered around $68–69. The decline was attributed to weaker demand forecasts and concerns about rising U.S. stockpiles, despite geopolitical instability in the Middle East and West Africa.

Conversely, gold prices rose between 0.3% and 0.5%, as investors sought safe-haven assets amid uncertainties over tariffs and volatile bond markets. Spot gold traded near $2,015 per ounce, with technical indicators suggesting continued upside potential if inflation persists and central banks ease monetary policy.

One of the most talked-about developments was the widening price spread between U.S. copper futures and the London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark. The divergence followed the announcement of a 50% tariff on imported copper by the Trump administration, aimed at shielding American producers. While the policy rattled some commodity traders, others viewed it as a political bargaining chip ahead of the U.S. presidential election season.

Overseas Trading – Key Market Drivers: Tech Surge, Fed Policy, and Tariff Talk

Several factors contributed to the overnight market tone:

Nvidia’s $4 trillion valuation reinforced the tech bull run, boosting AI-related stocks globally and encouraging risk-on sentiment in Asia.

Federal Reserve minutes revealed growing support for interest rate cuts later in 2025, which investors interpreted as a signal of forthcoming economic stimulus.

Tariff tensions escalated as former President Trump proposed sweeping trade measures, including new levies on copper and goods from Brazil. Despite the headlines, markets appeared resilient, possibly due to the assumption that such policies could be softened or reversed after the election.

Overseas Trading Outlook: Investors Eye U.S. CPI and Earnings Season

As the U.S. trading session begins, attention will shift to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report and the second-quarter earnings season. Both are expected to influence near-term monetary policy expectations and equity valuations heavily.

While overseas markets performed well overnight, the overall global investment climate remains cautious. Central banks continue to walk a fine line between supporting growth and managing inflation, and geopolitical tensions—including potential disruptions from tariffs or military flashpoints—could quickly alter the risk landscape.

For now, however, investors are focusing on momentum in the technology sector, steady earnings growth, and the increasing likelihood of global monetary easing to sustain market strength into the second half of 2025.

