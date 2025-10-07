Ad imageAd image
Bright warehouse illuminated with Energy saving LED ceiling panels
Technology

Premium Energy Saving LED Ceiling Panel

Brighten Your Space with the Sunco Energy Saving LED Ceiling Panel

Lighting plays a crucial role in productivity, efficiency, and energy consumption. The Energy Saving LED Ceiling Panel from Sunco offers a professional-grade solution for offices, shops, and warehouses. This Sunco 48 Pack 2×4 LED Flat Panel Light combines advanced features with unmatched durability, ensuring that your workspace remains bright, cost-efficient, and modern.

Superior Brightness and Efficiency

With an impressive 6500 lumens, the Energy Saving LED Ceiling Panel provides powerful illumination that reduces eye strain and enhances visibility in commercial and industrial spaces. Unlike traditional fluorescent lighting, this Sunco LED flat panel consumes only 30W/40W/50W (selectable wattage), giving you control over brightness and energy use. Businesses save significantly on electricity bills without compromising on light quality.

Sunco Energy saving LED ceiling panel installed in drop ceiling grid

Customizable Color Temperatures

Every environment has unique lighting needs. The Energy Saving LED Ceiling Panel offers selectable 4000K, 5000K, and 6000K color temperatures, allowing you to adjust the ambiance. Choose warm neutral tones for office spaces, cool daylight for retail, or bright white for warehouses and industrial setups.

Dimmable Lighting Control

Flexibility is a key feature of the Energy Saving LED Ceiling Panel. Equipped with 0-10V dimmable technology, this Sunco light panel allows you to adjust brightness levels depending on your space requirements. Create a bright workspace during peak hours and a softer setting for client areas or meeting rooms.

Slim dustproof Energy saving LED ceiling panel for commercial spaces

Durable and Reliable Design

Built with a slim, modern profile, this Energy Saving LED Ceiling Panel seamlessly integrates into standard drop ceilings. It is dustproof and ETL certified, ensuring safety and long-term performance. The robust design makes it ideal for offices, shops, hospitals, schools, and warehouses.

Long Lifespan and Low Maintenance

The Energy Saving LED Ceiling Panel has a lifespan of 50,000+ hours, reducing the need for frequent replacements. This makes it not only cost-efficient but also eco-friendly, as fewer replacements mean less waste over time.

Selectable color temperatures on Sunco Energy saving LED ceiling panel

Applications of Sunco Energy Saving LED Ceiling Panel

  • Offices and corporate buildings
  • Commercial warehouses and industrial facilities
  • Schools, hospitals, and government institutions
  • Shops, retail stores, and supermarkets
  • Garages, workshops, and residential basements

Features 

FeatureDetails
BrandSunco
Product TypeEnergy Saving LED Ceiling Panel
Pack Size48 Panels
Fixture Size2×4 Flat Panel
Brightness6500 Lumens
WattageSelectable 30W/40W/50W
Color Temperature Options4000K / 5000K / 6000K
Dimmable0-10V
CertificationETL Certified
Lifespan50,000+ Hours
DesignSlim, Dustproof, Drop Ceiling Mount
Energy saving LED ceiling panel

Customer Reviews:

These Sunco energy saving LED ceiling panels are bright, efficient, and easy to install. The difference in energy bills is noticeable.

We installed all 48 in our warehouse. The brightness and clarity are excellent, and the selectable wattage helps reduce power consumption.

The ability to switch between 4000K, 5000K, and 6000K is a game changer. Perfect for classrooms and offices.

