Five Coffee Varieties to Satisfy Every Craving

Why settle for one coffee style when you can enjoy five? The Philips 3200 offers:

Espresso

Coffee

Americano

Cappuccino

Latte Macchiato

With just a touch, you can brew your favorite coffee variety, perfectly crafted from freshly ground beans every time.

Intuitive Touch Display for Easy Operation

Making your morning coffee has never been easier. The intuitive touch display allows you to navigate through your coffee choices quickly. Whether you’re craving a strong espresso or a creamy cappuccino, your favorite drink is just one touch away.