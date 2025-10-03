Discover Mugler Angel Stellar Eau de Parfum

Mugler Angel Stellar Eau de Parfum is a captivating fragrance that redefines femininity with its luminous and gourmand character. Designed for the modern woman who embraces her uniqueness, this perfume combines bold accords with soft sensual notes, creating a scent that feels both powerful and comforting.

A Scent Like No Other

At the heart of Mugler Angel Stellar lies a radiant ambery gourmand composition that instantly awakens the senses. The perfume opens with a delightful touch of pistachio, giving it a creamy, nutty sweetness that feels playful yet sophisticated. This is beautifully blended with vanilla, adding warmth and irresistible depth. Finally, a woody accord grounds the fragrance, making it last on your skin with elegance and allure.