Elegant & Modern Design

The Big Ass Fans Haiku L is built with a 52-inch blade span and a Caramel/Black finish, making it a stunning addition to any modern home. Unlike ordinary ceiling fans, it combines elegance and performance, turning heads while keeping your space cool. For homeowners seeking the best smart ceiling fan 2025, its stylish design alone makes it a top choice.

Smart Features for Everyday Comfort

This fan isn’t just about airflow—it’s about convenience. With 7 customizable speeds and 16 brightness settings from the integrated LED light, the Haiku L Smart Ceiling Fan lets you create the perfect atmosphere for relaxation, productivity, or sleep. Plus, it integrates seamlessly with Alexa, Google Assistant, and smart home apps, giving you voice and app-based control.