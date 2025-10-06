Advanced Thermostatic Technology

The LED Rainfall Shower System comes with a thermostatic control valve that keeps water temperature consistent. Say goodbye to sudden hot or cold water fluctuations. With the 4-way diverter valve, you can switch easily between the rainfall heads, handheld sprayer, and body jets.

Dual LED Rainfall Heads

Enjoy double the luxury with two rainfall shower heads. The main 16 x 26-inch overhead LED rainfall head creates a calming ambiance with its built-in lighting, while the 8-inch wall-mounted rainfall head provides added flexibility. Together, they deliver a soothing spa-like shower.