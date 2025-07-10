Marie Lipowicz – Family Law Attorney – Ballwin, MO

Marie Lipowicz – The Lipowicz Law Firm – Family Law Attorney in Ballwin, Missouri

(STL.News) If you’re searching for a compassionate and experienced family law attorney in Ballwin, Missouri, Marie Lipowicz of The Lipowicz Law Firm offers trusted legal representation with a client-first approach. Located conveniently on Manchester Road, this boutique law practice serves individuals and families throughout St. Louis County, St. Louis City, and surrounding areas, including Jefferson, Franklin, and St. Charles counties.

With over a decade of legal experience and a commitment to personalized service, Lipowicz is well-known for guiding her clients through difficult family matters with empathy, efficiency, and unwavering dedication.

About The Lipowicz Law Firm

The Lipowicz Law Firm, founded and managed by Marie Lipowicz, primarily focuses on family law, including divorce, child custody, child support, paternity, and guardianship. Lipowicz also provides legal services in criminal defense, traffic violations, and juvenile law, making her a well-rounded advocate for clients facing a range of legal challenges.

What sets The Lipowicz Law Firm apart is Marie’s commitment to direct communication. Unlike larger firms where clients are filtered through paralegals or junior associates, Lipowicz works personally with each client from start to finish. She listens closely, develops tailored legal strategies, and helps clients make informed decisions at every step.

Practice Areas

Marie Lipowicz offers professional legal services in the following areas:

Family Law: Divorce, child custody, visitation rights, paternity actions, motions to modify, prenuptial agreements, guardianships, and grandparent visitation.

Criminal & Traffic Law: DUI, misdemeanors, theft, drug charges, and traffic citations.

Juvenile Law: Legal representation for minors and guardians in juvenile court cases.

As a Certified Guardian ad Litem, Marie often represents the best interests of children in contested custody and guardianship cases, offering insight and neutrality in sensitive family disputes.

Education & Experience

Marie earned her law degree from Saint Louis University School of Law and has been licensed to practice law in Missouri since 2010. She is also admitted to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri. Her years of experience in private practice, coupled with a strong foundation in litigation and legal research, make her a skilled and confident advocate in and out of the courtroom.

She is an active member of the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis, the American Bar Association, and regularly volunteers as a mock-trial evaluator for high school and college competitions.

Why choose Marie Lipowicz?

Clients choose Marie Lipowicz for her hands-on approach, affordable rates, and track record of success in family law and related legal matters. Whether you’re navigating a divorce, fighting for custody of your child, or seeking debt relief through bankruptcy, Marie is there to help you every step of the way.

She offers free initial consultations and strives to make legal services accessible and understandable, even during some of life’s most challenging moments.

Whether you are facing a legal challenge or planning for your family’s future, Lipowicz stands ready to provide strong legal guidance rooted in compassion, professionalism, and results. Trust a local attorney who truly cares—contact The Lipowicz Law Firm today.

Online ratings and reviews are as follows as of July 10, 2025:

Google – 4.5 Stars with 15 online customer ratings and reviews

Facebook – Not Rated

Yelp – Not Rated

Avvo – 5 Stars with two online customer ratings and reviews

STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online customer rating and review

Business hours:

Sunday – Closed

Monday – 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Tuesday – 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Wednesday – 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Thursday – 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Friday – 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Saturday – Closed

NOTE: Business hours are subject to change without notice. We recommend contacting the business directly by phone or email to verify critical information.

The Lipowicz Law Firm

14368 Manchester Rd, Suite 350

Ballwin, MO 63011

Phone: (314) 718-3252

Email: MarieLipowicz@rocketmail.com

Website: lipowiczlaw.net

