Hattrick’s Irish Pub – Expands Online – Event Schedule

Smith
Smith - Editor in Chief
Hattrick’s Irish Sport Pub has expanded its online ordering presence to include Uber Eats and GrubHub and announced two events in December 2025.

O’FALLON, MO (STL.News) Hattrick’s Irish Sports Pub is located at 840 Bryan Rd in O’Fallon, MO.  They have expanded their online presence to include Uber Eats and GrubHub to reach more customers in the O’Fallon and surrounding communities.

While they might be perceived as a bar with the food, that’s not exactly the case.  Their food is award-winning, with high ratings and reviews online.

Not many bar-and-restaurant combos have both food and the bar figured out, but these owners, a husband-and-wife team, have found a way to be successful at both.  I love Reuben sandwiches, and in my opinion, they have one of the best in the region.  Having written that, all of the menu items are high-ranking dishes.

Additionally, Hattrick’s Irish Sports Pub has announced two events scheduled for December 2025.  They are as follows:

  1. December 5, 2025: Tacky Sweater Party with DJ Looney Kuhn from 8 pm to midnight.
  2. December 13, 2025: Brunch & Beats featuring The Steve Ewing Duo from 1 pm to 4 pm and Bottomless Mimosas from 11 am to 2 pm.

Additionally, there are a couple of new menu items they believe will be big sellers: The Rachel Sandwich, which includes turkey, Swiss cheese, homemade slaw, 1000 Island sauce, and is served on toasted sourdough.

The second addition is an appetizer: Cauliflower Wings, which are lightly breaded cauliflower florets with a side of ranch.

A couple of other items were removed that lacked sales.

Revisiting Hattrick’s Irish Sports Pub online ratings as of today, Saturday, November 22, 2025, they are as follows:

  • Google – 4.6 Stars with more than 440 online customer ratings and reviews
  • Facebook – 5 Stars with only 4 reviews – 98% recommend (1060 reviews) with 7.8 followers – following 273
  • TripAdvisor – 4.1 Bubbles with 14 online ratings and reviews
  • STL.News – 5 Star with only one online rating and review

NOTE: The ratings and reviews are subject to change without notice, as consumers can publish 24/7/365.  Please refer to each platform for the most up-to-date information.

Their location is very close to the Bryan Rd and I-70 intersection, making it an easy destination from Wentzville, St. Peters, or St. Charles, MO.

Additional resources:

© 2025 STL.News/St. Louis Media, LLC.  All Rights Reserved.  Content may not be republished or redistributed without express written approval.  Portions or all of our content may have been created with the assistance of AI technologies, like Gemini or ChatGPT, and are reviewed by our human editorial team.  For the latest news, head to STL.News.

