VALLEY PARK, MO (STL.News) Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe at 2961 Dougherty Ferry Road in Valley Park, Missouri, offers authentic Thai cuisine, and its online ratings are among the highest Thai restaurants in the St. Louis region.

There are many remarkable facts about this establishment. The staff is friendly and genuinely cares about customer satisfaction, which shows in their service. Customers’ online reviews frequently compliment the staff. However, that is getting harder to find as services in many locations have declined.

One of the co-owners works at the front counter, welcoming each guest and taking their orders, and knows the names of most of their regular customers. It appears to have a very loyal customer base.

Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe will apply for a liquor license to sell beer and wine.

Recently, they published their Catering Menu on their website and announced that it would soon be available on ezcater.com. Until it is available online, please call the restaurant to place your catering orders.

A Guide to Thai Cuisine

Coconut milk is a staple ingredient of Thai cuisine, adding creaminess to curries and soups alike. Many dishes also incorporate aromatic herbs and spices like lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, Thai basil, or Thai basil for a fragrant experience. Tamarind can also be commonly used as a tart sweetener in beverages and curries – and many dishes boast the perfect balance of saltiness, bitterness, sweetness, and spice without one flavor overpowering another.

Regional differences in Thai foods are also notable, with northern regions tending more toward Chinese and Burmese influences while the southern portion is more in line with Javanese and Malay cuisines. Finally, northeastern Thailand hosts its own distinct cuisine in the Isan region; here, you will find food more similar to Lao cuisine than other influences.

Wet markets in Thailand are popular destinations for buying food. Here, many pre-cooked meals can be found, making these markets great places to purchase meals for lunch at work or sharing amongst friends.

Thai culinary innovation has resulted from centuries of contact between other Asian cultures and Thailand, particularly over time. Influences from both West and East, most notably those brought into Ayuthaya by Maria Guyomar de Pinha’s influence (of Japanese-Portuguese-Bengali heritage) led to dishes like fo thong (a Thai version of Portuguese fios de ovos) and sangkaya (coconut custard), considered some of the finest around today. Other East influences, like those from Japan and China, also play their part in creating Thai culinary masterpieces!

One of the main features of this establishment is how clean it is, which is reflected in its Health Inspection Score by St. Louis County. The past inspections are as follows:

10/09/2024 – Expand/Collapse ROUTINE INSPECTION – 99% – most recent

04/16/2024 – Expand/Collapse ROUTINE INSPECTION – 98%

10/23/2023 – Expand/Collapse ROUTINE INSPECTION – 99%

04/17/2023 – Expand/Collapse ROUTINE INSPECTION – 97%

10/10/2022 – Expand/Collapse ROUTINE INSPECTION – 99%

04/06/2022 – Expand/Collapse ROUTINE INSPECTION – 98%

SOURCE: St. Louis County Health Department

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, health inspection scores have become increasingly attractive for many consumers, especially as flu season approaches.

When considering the online ratings and health inspection scores, Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe stands out as a premier Asian/Thai restaurant in West County.

Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe offers:

Dine-in

Online Ordering

Pickup

Delivery (using third-party delivery companies)

Catering

Also available on DoorDash, GrubHub and Uber Eats

Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe online reviews as of October 25, 2024, at 6:30 pm, are as follows:

Google – 4.7 Stars with more than 187 online reviews

– 4.7 Stars with more than 187 online reviews Facebook – 4.5 Stars with 36 votes – 1.1K likes – 1.1 followers – 90% recommend it

– 4.5 Stars with 36 votes – 1.1K likes – 1.1 followers – 90% recommend it Yelp – 4.7 Stars with 116 online customer reviews

– 4.7 Stars with 116 online customer reviews TripAdvisor – 5 Bubbles with 5 online customer reviews

– 5 Bubbles with 5 online customer reviews STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online customer review

– 5 Stars with one online customer review DoorDash – 4.7 Stars with 200+ online customer reviews

Average Rating – 4.76 Stars – Amazing! (It did decline from July 31, 2024, by .01 points)

Additionally, on Nextdoor, they have the Neighborhood Fave Awards for 2022, 2023, and 2024.

Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe business hours:

Sunday – Closed

Monday – 11 am – 2 pm – 4 pm – 9 pm

Tuesday – 11 am – 2 pm – 4 pm – 9 pm

Wednesday – 11 am – 2 pm – 4 pm – 9 pm

Thursday – 11 am – 2 pm – 4 pm – 9 pm

Friday – 11 am – 2 pm – 4 pm – 9 pm

Saturday – 11 am – 2 pm – 4 pm – 9 pm

PLEASE NOTE: Split hours from 2 pm to 4 pm

Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe address, phone, and email:

2961 Dougherty Ferry Road

Valley Park, Missouri 63122

Phone: +1 636-529-8690

Email: SweetieCupThaiCafe@gmail.com

