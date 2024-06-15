Dao Tien Express - Florissant, MO
Categories

Dao Tien Express in Florissant, Expands Business Hours

  • Posted byby Smith
  • June 15, 2024
  • 1 min

Dao Tien Express in Florissant expands business hours to include lunch.

FLORISSANT, MO (STL.News)—According to St. Louis Restaurant Review, Dao Tien Express in Florissant, Missouri, has expanded its hours to include lunch.

This location is new, but the owners have had two previous highly rated and successful locations.  Lease problems caused them to vacate the properties for circumstances out of their control.  They recently closed their downtown location because the building went into foreclosure, and the landlord gave tenants the option to leave.

The first Dao Tien location was off I-170 on Olive Blvd, and the landlord sold the property for the new development, taking out many successful local restaurants and businesses.

Dao Tien Express’s new business hours are as follows:

  • Sunday – Noon to 8:00 pm
  • MondayCLOSED
  • Tuesday – 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, then 4:30 pm – 9:00 pm
  • Wednesday – 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, then 4:30 pm – 9:00 pm
  • Thursday – 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, then 4:30 pm – 9:00 pm
  • Friday – 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, then 4:30 pm – 9:00 pm
  • Saturday – Noon – 9:00 pm

The online reviews continue to grow at the new location, but they are impressive thus far, with a Google Rating of 4.8 Stars, consistent with their previous locations.

They offer online ordering with the following platforms:

Address & phone:

728 South New Florissant Road
Florissant, Missouri 63101
Phone: +1 314-274-8008

Written by

Smith

Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news stories.  Smith is a member of the United States Press Agency.

You might also like

BEFORE YOU GO

More Reading

Post navigation