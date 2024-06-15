Dao Tien Express in Florissant expands business hours to include lunch.

FLORISSANT, MO (STL.News)—According to St. Louis Restaurant Review, Dao Tien Express in Florissant, Missouri, has expanded its hours to include lunch.

This location is new, but the owners have had two previous highly rated and successful locations. Lease problems caused them to vacate the properties for circumstances out of their control. They recently closed their downtown location because the building went into foreclosure, and the landlord gave tenants the option to leave.

The first Dao Tien location was off I-170 on Olive Blvd, and the landlord sold the property for the new development, taking out many successful local restaurants and businesses.

Dao Tien Express’s new business hours are as follows:

Sunday – Noon to 8:00 pm

– Noon to 8:00 pm Monday – CLOSED

– Tuesday – 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, then 4:30 pm – 9:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, then 4:30 pm – 9:00 pm Wednesday – 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, then 4:30 pm – 9:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, then 4:30 pm – 9:00 pm Thursday – 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, then 4:30 pm – 9:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, then 4:30 pm – 9:00 pm Friday – 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, then 4:30 pm – 9:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, then 4:30 pm – 9:00 pm Saturday – Noon – 9:00 pm

The online reviews continue to grow at the new location, but they are impressive thus far, with a Google Rating of 4.8 Stars, consistent with their previous locations.

They offer online ordering with the following platforms:

eOrderSTL – Online

DoorDash – Online

GrubHub – Pending Setup

Address & phone:

728 South New Florissant Road

Florissant, Missouri 63101

Phone: +1 314-274-8008