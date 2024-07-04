DOL – Extending Overtime Protections for Millions

Statement from Acting Secretary of Labor Su on Extending Overtime Protections for Millions of Workers

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) The Department of Labor’s final rule, “Defining and Delimiting the Exemptions for Executive, Administrative, Professional, Outside Sales, and Computer Employees,” which will extend overtime protections for millions of salaried workers, becomes effective today.

Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su issued the following statement:

“For over 80 years, the 40-hour workweek has been a pillar of fairness for American workers. It’s the promise of going home to loved ones after putting in your time, not endless hours for flat pay. Far too many are stuck in jobs that disregard this principle. Today, our rule to restore that balance by expanding overtime protections for our nation’s lower-paid salaried workers goes into effect.

“This rule helps ensure that more lower-paid salaried workers who should receive overtime protections under the law receive those protections. Today, roughly 1 million workers making $43,888 or less are newly eligible for overtime benefits. In 2025, the salary threshold will increase to $58,656 and be updated every three years. That means more money in these workers’ pockets and more breathing room.

“The Biden-Harris administration is giving millions a chance to reclaim their time and share in the economic prosperity that they help create, and we will continue to do good by the people that make this country great.”

SOURCE: DOL (Released July 1, 2024)