Wonton King – #1 Top-Tier Choice for Chinese Catering

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (STL.News) Chinese Catering Services – When hosting successful events, food is a central element that guests remember most.  From weddings to corporate luncheons, graduation parties to community fundraisers, one restaurant in the St. Louis region consistently stands out for quality and reliability: Wonton King, located at 8116 Olive Boulevard in University City, Missouri.  With over 40 years of experience serving authentic Hong Kong-style Chinese cuisine, Wonton King has earned a stellar reputation for its exceptional catering services.

This family-owned establishment has long been celebrated for its dedication to quality ingredients, bold flavors, and friendly service.  Their catering division is gaining popularity among private clients and corporate entities across the metro area.

Chinese Catering That Elevates Every Event

What makes Wonton King’s catering service unique is its diverse menu of traditional Chinese dishes, expertly prepared and generously portioned.  Whether you’re ordering favorites like crab rangoon, Egg Rolls, and General Tso’s Chicken or opting for sophisticated entrées like Garlic Shrimp, Beef with Broccoli, or Tofu with Mixed Vegetables, every tray is made fresh to order.

Customers can choose between half and full trays, allowing flexibility for gatherings of all sizes.  Wonton King also offers vegetarian-friendly options to accommodate various dietary needs.

Chinese Catering offers Affordability Without Compromise

Despite its restaurant-quality offerings, Wonton King keeps its catering prices competitive.  Their transparent pricing structure allows clients to customize their orders within budget, making the restaurant ideal for significant family events, business functions, and holiday parties.  From start to finish, customers receive professional guidance to ensure the catering plan fits their vision and occasion.

Delivery and Convenience of Chinese Catering

To make event planning easier, Wonton King offers local delivery for catering orders with a reasonable delivery fee and a $75 order minimum.  Whether it’s a luncheon at the office or a banquet at a local venue, customers can rest assured their food will arrive fresh, hot, and on time.

Catering orders can be placed with as little as 48 hours’ notice by calling the restaurant at (314) 567-9997.  For added convenience, orders can also be made online through ezCater.

A Trusted Name in the Community for Chinese Catering

Wonton King has become a trusted name in University City and the greater St. Louis area, with glowing reviews across platforms like Google, Facebook, and TripAdvisor.  The restaurant was recognized as a “Neighborhood Favorite” on Nextdoor, reflecting strong community support.

One corporate client recently shared, “We ordered from Wonton King for our office meeting, and it was our best catering experience. The food was delicious, the portions were perfect, and the service was excellent.”

Another customer wrote, “Wonton King catered my daughter’s graduation party. Everyone raved about the food, and the staff made the process stress-free.”

Chinese Catering – Perfect for Any Occasion

Wonton King’s catering services are versatile and ideal for:

  • Corporate events
  • Family reunions
  • Birthday parties
  • Graduation celebrations
  • Holiday gatherings
  • Religious and cultural events

No matter the occasion, Wonton King delivers an experience beyond expectations.

Contact and Ordering Info for Chinese Catering

To learn more or view the full catering menu, visit their official website: AsianFoodSTL.com.

  • Catering Hotline: (314) 567-9997
  • Online Ordering: ezCater Page

Chinese Catering – Conclusion

In an industry where consistency and authenticity matter, Wonton King stands out as a top-tier choice for catering in St. Louis.  From their delicious dishes and reasonable prices to their reliable delivery and warm service, they check every box for event hosts seeking excellence.

For your next event, trust the local favorite that continues to win hearts and appetites across the region. Cater with Wonton King.

