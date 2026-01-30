Balkan Store & Restaurant Reopens as Balkan Goods

Balkan Store & Restaurant Reopens in Chesterfield Under New Family Ownership With Full-Service Bar, Expanded Menu, and a new name of Balkan Goods

Chesterfield, MO (STL.News) A familiar name in the St. Louis County food scene has entered a new chapter. Balkan Store & Restaurant in Chesterfield has officially reopened following a brief closure for a change in ownership and an extensive interior renovation. The business is now owned and operated by Nina Gidulska and her family under the new nameBalkan Goods. It has reintroduced the concept with a refreshed atmosphere, a newly expanded restaurant menu, and a full-service bar.

The reopening marks more than a return — it represents a reimagining of what Balkan Goods aims to be for the community. Long known as a destination for Balkan and Eastern European specialty foods, the location has been redesigned to blend its retail roots with a modern dine-in experience that encourages guests to stay, eat, and socialize. The Google Ratings remain at an impressive 4.7 Stars, with more than 220 online customer reviews.

Balkan Goods – A Fresh Start With a Familiar Foundation

The transition in ownership prompted a temporary closure, which allowed the Gidulska family to renovate the interior from top to bottom. The remodeled space features updated seating, improved lighting, and a layout that better integrates the grocery, restaurant, and bar components into a cohesive experience. The result is a cleaner, more open environment that feels both welcoming and contemporary while still honoring the cultural identity that made Balkan Goods a neighborhood staple.

Under the new ownership, the business remains family-run, with hands-on involvement that emphasizes hospitality, consistency, and quality. Regular customers will recognize familiar flavors, while new visitors will immediately notice the upgraded presentation and expanded offerings.

Balkan Goods – Restaurant Expansion and Full-Service Bar

One of the most notable changes is the expanded restaurant side, which now operates alongside a full-service bar. This addition transforms Balkan Goods from a quick lunch stop or specialty grocery run into a place suitable for casual dinners, social gatherings, and relaxed evenings.

The bar complements the restaurant menu with a curated selection of beverages designed to pair naturally with Balkan cuisine. Whether guests are stopping in for a full meal or sharing small plates with drinks, the new setup supports a more complete dining experience.

Balkan Goods – A New Menu Designed for Dine-In and Delivery

Along with the physical transformation comes a newly updated restaurant menu, available for both in-house dining and online ordering. Customers can find the current menu on DoorDash, making Balkan Goods accessible to those who prefer takeout or delivery while maintaining a strong dine-in presence.

The menu blends traditional Balkan comfort food with approachable European-inspired dishes. Items are prepared with an emphasis on hearty portions, bold flavors, and familiar ingredients, appealing to both longtime fans of Balkan cuisine and first-time diners.

Balkan Goods – Menu Highlights (Subject to Availability)

The restaurant menu includes a broad selection of savory entrees, sandwiches, and appetizers. Featured items include:

Grilled Specialties

?evapi (grilled minced meat sausages) Kebapche Mixed grill platters Grilled chicken dishes Grilled sausage plates

Sandwiches and Wraps

Gyro sandwiches Chicken gyros Beef gyros Panini-style sandwiches Balkan-style flatbread sandwiches

Traditional Balkan Dishes

Stuffed peppers Stuffed cabbage Burek with meat Burek with cheese Savory pies and baked dishes

Appetizers and Small Plates

Shopska salad Fresh garden salads Roasted peppers Cheese plates featuring Balkan-style cheeses Fries and side dishes

Soups

Daily house-made soups Traditional regional soup selections

Desserts and Bakery Items

Baklava European-style cakes Pastries and sweet breads House-made desserts

Menu offerings may vary, and availability may differ between dine-in service and DoorDash orders.

Balkan Goods – Grocery Market Still Anchors the Experience

While the restaurant and bar have expanded, Balkan Store remains true to its roots as a specialty grocery market. Shelves continue to be stocked with imported Balkan and Eastern European products, including packaged foods, frozen items, chocolates, snacks, cured meats, and regional staples not commonly found in mainstream grocery stores.

This combination of market and restaurant allows customers to enjoy a meal on-site and take ingredients home, reinforcing the store’s role as both a culinary destination and a cultural touchpoint.

Balkan Goods – Community-Focused, Family-Owned Vision

Under Nina Gidulska’s leadership, the business emphasizes consistency, approachability, and community connection. The family ownership model enables local, rapid decision-making, with a strong focus on customer experience rather than corporate expansion.

The reopening has already begun, drawing back longtime patrons while introducing new customers curious about the remodeled space and expanded offerings. The addition of a full-service bar further broadens the appeal, positioning Balkan Store as a place to gather rather than simply pass through.

Looking Ahead for Balkan Goods

With renovations complete and the new menu in place, Balkan Store & Restaurant enters this next phase with momentum. The blend of traditional Balkan cuisine, modern dining upgrades, DoorDash delivery, and a full-service bar gives the business the flexibility to serve a wide range of customers — from lunchtime regulars to evening diners and families exploring the market.

As Chesterfield continues to grow as a dining destination in West St. Louis County, Balkan Store’s reopening under new ownership adds a renewed cultural and culinary presence to the area.

This story was also picked up by St. Louis Restaurant Review.

Related Entertainment News published on STL.News:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

© 2026 – St. Louis Media, LLC d.b.a. STL.News. All Rights Reserved. Content may not be republished or redistributed without express written approval. Portions or all of our content may have been created with the assistance of AI tools, such as Gemini or ChatGPT, and are reviewed by our human editorial team. For the latest news, head to STL.News.