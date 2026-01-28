Champaign-Urbana Restaurant Week – Stango Cuisine Joins

Champaign-Urbana Restaurant Week Brings Global Flavor of Stango Cuisine and Classic Barbecue by Wood & Hog Together at 500 N. Walnut Street

CHAMPAIGN, IL (STL.News) Champaign-Urbana Area Restaurant Week returns January 30 through February 7, 2026, offering nine days dedicated to celebrating the restaurants that define the region’s food culture. The annual event has become a cornerstone of the local dining calendar, encouraging residents, students, and visitors to explore new cuisines while supporting independently owned restaurants during a critical time of year for the hospitality industry.

Among the standout participants this year are Stango Cuisine and Wood & Hog Barbecue, which operate side by side at 500 N. Walnut Street in Champaign. Together, they offer Restaurant Week diners a rare opportunity to experience global cuisine and classic American barbecue in one destination, highlighting the diversity and creativity that make Champaign-Urbana’s restaurant scene distinctive.

Restaurant Week as a Catalyst for Discovery

Restaurant Week is designed to remove hesitation from dining decisions. Participating restaurants create curated menus that showcase their identity, signature flavors, and culinary philosophy, allowing guests to try something new in a welcoming environment.

For diners, the event is about exploration. For restaurants, it is about visibility, storytelling, and long-term customer relationships. In an industry where margins are thin and competition is high, Restaurant Week provides meaningful momentum for businesses that rely on community support.

Stango Cuisine: A Historic First in the United States

Stango Cuisine holds a unique place in American culinary history. It was the first Zambian restaurant in the United States, introducing diners to a cuisine that had long been absent from the national restaurant landscape.

Zambian-inspired cooking is rooted in bold seasoning, grilled and slow-cooked proteins, and carefully balanced sides that emphasize both comfort and depth. Stango Cuisine presents these traditions in a way that remains authentic while inviting first-time guests to explore unfamiliar flavors with confidence.

Restaurant Week provides an ideal platform for Stango Cuisine to introduce its heritage to a broader audience and reinforce its role as a cultural ambassador through food.

Stango Cuisine Restaurant Week Menu

For Champaign-Urbana Area Restaurant Week, Stango Cuisine has prepared a menu that reflects its culinary roots while remaining accessible to diners new to Zambian-inspired cuisine.

Stango Cuisine Restaurant Week Menu:

Starters

Samosas, crisp and golden, filled with savory seasoned ingredients that introduce the restaurant’s signature flavor profile

Entrées

Grilled chicken seasoned with Stango Cuisine’s signature Zambian-inspired spice blend

Grilled pompano fish, prepared to highlight freshness while delivering bold, balanced flavor

Signature and Sampler Plates

Emma’s Platter is a signature sampler featuring a variety of proteins and sides designed for guests who want to experience multiple flavors in one meal

Sides

Chef-selected side dishes crafted to complement the entrées and round out the plate

Dessert

Beignets, light and comforting, provide a sweet and familiar finish to the dining experience

This menu allows diners to explore Stango Cuisine’s identity while honoring the traditions that made it the country’s first Zambian restaurant.

Wood & Hog Barbecue: Classic American Craft

Sharing the spotlight at 500 N. Walnut Street, Wood & Hog Barbecue represents the craftsmanship and patience behind traditional American barbecue. Known for slow-smoked meats and careful preparation, Wood & Hog has earned a loyal following throughout the Champaign-Urbana area.

Wood & Hog’s participation in Restaurant Week brings familiar comfort and deep flavor to the event, offering diners a counterbalance to Stango Cuisine’s globally inspired menu.

Wood & Hog Barbecue Restaurant Week Menu

For Restaurant Week, Wood & Hog Barbecue has assembled a menu that highlights its most popular barbecue offerings while maintaining the quality and consistency diners expect.

Wood & Hog Barbecue Restaurant Week Menu:

Barbecue Entrées

Smoked pulled pork, slow-cooked until tender and rich in flavor

Smoked chicken, prepared with house seasoning and traditional smoking techniques

Smoked sausage, offering bold flavor and a satisfying bite

Combination Plates

Two-meat barbecue plate, allowing guests to sample multiple smoked meats in one meal

Sides

House-made barbecue sides are selected to complement the smoked meats and complete the plate

Dessert

Classic comfort-style dessert options, offering a satisfying close to the meal

Wood & Hog’s Restaurant Week menu reflects its dedication to time-honored barbecue traditions and approachable comfort food.

A Destination Built on Collaboration

The collaboration between Stango Cuisine and Wood & Hog Barbecue demonstrates how independent restaurants can thrive by working together. By sharing space and participating jointly in Restaurant Week, both concepts expand their reach and create a more dynamic experience for diners.

For guests, 500 N. Walnut Street becomes a destination rather than a single stop. Diners can explore bold Zambian-inspired flavors, classic barbecue, or both in one visit, encouraging longer stays and repeat visits.

Cultural and Economic Impact

Beyond individual meals, Champaign-Urbana Area Restaurant Week plays a vital role in supporting the local economy. Restaurants are major employers, cultural hubs, and gathering places within their communities.

Stango Cuisine’s participation highlights the importance of cultural representation in dining, while Wood & Hog Barbecue reinforces the enduring appeal of American comfort food. Together, they illustrate how diverse culinary traditions coexist and strengthen the local food ecosystem.

Restaurant Week as a Long-Term Opportunity

While Restaurant Week lasts just nine days, its effects often continue well beyond the event. Many diners discover new favorites and return long after Restaurant Week ends.

For Stango Cuisine, the exposure is especially meaningful, as introducing a lesser-known cuisine requires trust and curiosity. Restaurant Week creates an environment where diners feel encouraged to explore and return.

Planning Your Visit

Guests planning to attend Champaign-Urbana Area Restaurant Week are encouraged to plan ahead, especially during peak dining hours. Restaurant Week menus are available throughout the event, but popular times may fill quickly.

Whether visiting for lunch or dinner, diners are encouraged to take time to explore both menus and enjoy the collaborative atmosphere at 500 N. Walnut Street in Champaign.

A Celebration of Flavor, History, and Community

As Champaign-Urbana Area Restaurant Week runs from January 30 through February 7, 2026, it serves as a reminder of the role restaurants play in shaping community identity. The participation of Stango Cuisine and Wood & Hog Barbecue reflects the event’s purpose—celebrating culture, craftsmanship, and local entrepreneurship.

From the historic significance of America’s first Zambian restaurant to the timeless appeal of expertly smoked barbecue, this collaboration offers diners a meaningful and memorable Restaurant Week experience built on flavor, history, and community support.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Related Entertainment News published on STL.News:

Additional resources:

© 2025 – St. Louis Media, LLC d.b.a. STL.News. All Rights Reserved. Content may not be republished or redistributed without express written approval. Portions or all of our content may have been created with the assistance of AI tools, such as Gemini or ChatGPT, and are reviewed by our human editorial team. For the latest news, head to STL.News.