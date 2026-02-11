10 Defendants Sentenced – Major Drug Trafficking Crackdown

10 Defendants Sentenced in Major Drug Trafficking Crackdown in Columbus, Georgia

Columbus, Georgia — February 10, 2026

Ten men have been sentenced in a sweeping federal drug trafficking case tied to a criminal street gang in Columbus, Georgia.

Federal prosecutors say the group distributed methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana while operating as an organized network.

Combined prison sentences exceed 100 years, with the alleged leader receiving 20 years behind bars.

Federal Case Ends With More Than a Century in Prison Time

COLUMBUS, GA (STL.News) Drug Trafficking – Ten defendants have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a large-scale drug trafficking organization operating in Columbus, Georgia. Prosecutors described the group as a structured network that distributed methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana throughout the region.

Together, the sentences total more than 100 years in federal prison, marking the conclusion of a lengthy investigation that relied on wiretaps, surveillance, and coordinated law enforcement efforts.

Alleged Leader Receives 20-Year Sentence

Authorities identified Tommie Mullins Jr., also known by several aliases, as a central figure in the organization. He was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

Prosecutors said Mullins played a leadership role in coordinating drug distribution and managing operations connected to a criminal street gang operating in the area.

Other Defendants Receive Significant Prison Terms

Several others received lengthy sentences for their involvement in the conspiracy:

Trenton Clemons — 25 years

— 25 years Corey Turner — 20 years

— 20 years Adrian Palmer — 14 years

— 14 years Trenton Thomas — 11 years and 3 months

— 11 years and 3 months Anthony Champion — 7 years and 3 months

— 7 years and 3 months Javonta Paden — 5 years and 11 months

— 5 years and 11 months Christopher Hill — 2 years

— 2 years Adrian Pleasants — 1 year and 8 months

— 1 year and 8 months Darius Jenkins — 1 year and 6 months

Federal sentencing varies based on criminal history, leadership roles, and cooperation agreements.

How the Investigation Unfolded

According to court records, federal agents conducted a multi-year investigation into the organization. Authorities used court-approved wiretaps, confidential sources, and physical surveillance to document drug transactions and communications between members.

Investigators said the group operated in a coordinated manner, distributing controlled substances in significant quantities while attempting to avoid detection.

Officials also noted the presence of firearms linked to the broader conspiracy, which increases the severity of the charges and potential penalties.

Drug Trafficking – Why Federal Drug Cases Carry Long Sentences

Federal drug trafficking cases often result in stiff penalties due to mandatory minimum sentencing guidelines, especially when large drug quantities, weapons, or organized criminal activity are involved.

When prosecutors can prove conspiracy — meaning multiple individuals worked together toward illegal distribution — sentences can increase significantly.

In this case, the organization’s structure and the volume of narcotics contributed to the length of the prison terms.

Drug Trafficking – A Broader Message From Federal Authorities

Federal officials emphasized that organized drug networks remain a priority enforcement target. By dismantling entire groups rather than charging isolated individuals, authorities aim to disrupt supply chains and reduce repeat criminal activity.

The case also highlights how federal investigations increasingly rely on electronic surveillance to build long-term conspiracy cases.

What Happens Next

All ten defendants will serve their sentences in federal prison. Federal inmates typically must serve most of their sentences, with fewer opportunities for early release than in state systems.

The investigation into related criminal activity in the region remains ongoing, though officials indicated this sentencing phase closes one of the largest recent drug conspiracy cases in the Columbus area.

