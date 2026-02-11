Thomas C. Rollins Admits Rigging $8M in Military Contracts

Executive, Thomas C. Rollins, Admits Rigging $8 Million in Military Contracts — Faces Up to 10 Years

Washington — February 10, 2026

A North Carolina executive pleaded guilty to secretly rigging more than $8 million in U.S. military contract bids.

Prosecutors say companies submitted fake “cover bids” to guarantee pre-selected winners.

The felony charge carries a potential 10-year federal prison sentence.

Guilty Plea in Multi-Year Military Contract Scheme

WILMINGTON, NC (STL.News) A manufacturing executive has admitted to participating in a long-running conspiracy to manipulate U.S. military contract bids.

Thomas C. Rollins, of Wilmington, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to a federal antitrust charge tied to coordinated bidding on Defense-related contracts. Authorities say the scheme spanned several years and involved agreements between competing companies to eliminate real price competition.

How the Scheme Worked

Instead of competing honestly, the companies allegedly:

Decided in advance who would win contracts

Submitted intentionally inflated “cover bids.”

Avoided undercutting one another

The result: contracts worth more than $8 million were steered without true competition.

Bid rigging undermines the federal procurement system and can drive up costs for taxpayers.

Serious Federal Consequences

Rollins pleaded guilty to a felony violation of federal antitrust law. The charge carries:

Up to 10 years in prison

Significant criminal fines

Possible financial penalties tied to contract value

A sentencing date has not yet been announced.

Why This Case Matters

Military contracts rely on competitive bidding to keep costs down and ensure fairness. When companies secretly coordinate pricing, it distorts the system and weakens trust in government procurement.

Federal officials have made clear that individuals—not just corporations—will be held accountable for antitrust violations.

This guilty plea is part of a broader enforcement push targeting collusion in industries tied to federal spending.

