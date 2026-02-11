DOJ Sues Christopher Brown – Alleged $5M Refund Scheme

DOJ Sues Miami Gardens Tax Preparer, Christopher Brown, Over Alleged $5 Million Refund Scheme

Miami Gardens, Florida — February 10, 2026

The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit to shut down a Miami Gardens tax preparer accused of inflating refunds with false credits and deductions.

Prosecutors allege the business caused more than $5 million in tax losses over three years.

The government is seeking a court order permanently barring the preparer from filing federal tax returns.

Federal Lawsuit Targets Tax Preparation Business, Superior Taxes LLC, owned by Christopher Brown

MIAMI GARDENS, FL (STL.News) The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a civil lawsuit against Christopher Brown and his company, Superior Taxes LLC, seeking to shut down the Miami Gardens-based tax preparation operation.

According to the complaint, federal officials allege the business repeatedly prepared inaccurate tax returns that improperly reduced customers’ tax bills and generated inflated refunds.

The government is not announcing criminal charges at this stage. Instead, it asks a federal court to permanently bar Brown and his company from preparing future tax returns.

What Prosecutors Say Happened with the Case Against Christopher Brown

Federal officials allege that over multiple tax seasons, the preparer claimed credits and deductions that were not legally justified.

The lawsuit claims returns prepared by the business included:

Incorrect “head of household” filing status

False or exaggerated business expenses

Improper residential energy credits

Improper education-related credits

Authorities also allege improper claims related to the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), a program that requires strict due diligence by tax preparers.

These practices allegedly reduced tax liabilities and increased refunds beyond what taxpayers were legally entitled to receive.

Alleged $5 Million in Tax Losses

The Justice Department estimates that the disputed tax filings caused more than $5 million in tax losses between 2022 and 2024.

Tax loss estimates in civil injunction cases typically reflect the government’s calculation of improperly claimed refunds and reduced liabilities linked to the preparer’s filings.

Why the Government Seeks an Injunction

Instead of pursuing criminal prosecution immediately, the DOJ is using a civil enforcement tool: an injunction.

If granted, the court order would:

Permanently bar Brown from preparing federal tax returns

Prevent him from owning or operating a tax preparation business

Prohibit involvement in future return preparation activities

Civil injunctions are often used when the government believes ongoing misconduct could continue absent a court order.

Broader IRS Enforcement Focus

Federal authorities have increased scrutiny of tax preparers in recent years, particularly those accused of inflating refundable credits.

Improper claims tied to:

Earned Income Tax Credit

Education credits

Energy credits

Small business losses

…are a common focus of enforcement because they can significantly increase refunds when misapplied.

The IRS and DOJ have repeatedly emphasized that preparers—not just taxpayers—can face legal consequences for submitting inaccurate returns.

What This Means for Taxpayers

Cases like this serve as a reminder that taxpayers are ultimately responsible for the information filed under their name, even if a preparer completes the return.

If a court grants the injunction, Superior Taxes LLC would be required to cease operations, and Brown would be legally barred from providing tax preparation services.

The lawsuit remains pending, and the allegations have not yet been proven in court.

