Economists Who Support Tariffs: A Look at the Voices Behind America’s Trade Debate

(STL.News) — As the United States reengages in tariff-based trade strategies under President Donald Trump’s second term, debates over the effectiveness and consequences of tariffs have once again taken center stage. While many economists advocate for free trade, a significant minority—past and present—support the use of tariffs under specific economic conditions.

For some, tariffs represent a strategic policy tool to defend domestic industry, promote economic independence, and support national security. Below is a list of both modern and historical economists who have either supported tariffs outright or made the case for their targeted, long-term use.

1. Art Laffer and Stephen Moore

Contemporary Policy Advisors

Art Laffer and Stephen Moore, two economists closely associated with supply-side economics and former advisers to President Trump, have proposed a reciprocal tariff strategy. Their idea, presented in 2019 and reiterated in 2025, calls for the U.S. to eliminate its tariffs and subsidies only if other countries do the same.

In a joint op-ed, Laffer and Moore emphasized that this approach could lead to freer trade globally by incentivizing fairness and balance. While their ultimate goal is free trade, they see temporary tariffs as a necessary negotiation tactic to break down entrenched global barriers that disadvantage U.S. producers.

“This isn’t about protectionism—it’s about creating leverage,” Moore said in an interview. “If used wisely, tariffs can open doors rather than close them.”

2. Oren Cass

Chief Economist, American Compass

Oren Cass is a rising intellectual voice in the conservative economic movement. As the founder of American Compass, Cass has openly supported the use of broad tariffs to reindustrialize the United States. He argues that modern economic policy has focused too heavily on consumer benefits, such as lower prices, often at the expense of working-class communities and industrial infrastructure.

Cass advocates for a measured and strategic use of tariffs to encourage companies to relocate their manufacturing to the U.S., thereby increasing employment opportunities and strengthening domestic supply chains.

“We cannot rely on global supply chains to serve our national interests,” Cass said in a 2024 interview. “Tariffs are one tool among many to rebuild the productive foundation of the American economy.”

3. John Maynard Keynes

Historical Economist (1883–1946)

Though often associated with demand-side fiscal policy and government intervention during recessions, John Maynard Keynes also supported tariffs, particularly during periods of economic distress. During the Great Depression, Keynes argued that tariffs could help protect employment and stabilize national economies from the shocks of unrestricted global trade.

In his 1933 article National Self-Sufficiency, Keynes questioned the prevailing belief in free trade, writing:

“Let goods be homespun whenever it is reasonably and conveniently possible… I sympathize with those who would minimize, rather than with those who would maximize, economic entanglement among nations.”

Keynes viewed short-term protectionism as a buffer for countries recovering from economic crises.

4. Henry Charles Carey

American Economist and Protectionist Advocate (1793–1879)

One of the earliest American proponents of protective tariffs was Henry Charles Carey, an economic advisor to President Abraham Lincoln. Carey was deeply concerned with creating economic independence for the U.S. and argued that tariffs would allow domestic industries to flourish without being overwhelmed by cheaper foreign competition.

Carey believed that government-supported industrialization through protective tariffs would promote a more equitable distribution of wealth and a stable labor market. He viewed tariffs not as barriers to growth, but as safeguards for national self-sufficiency and long-term prosperity.

5. Friedrich List

German-American Economist (1789–1846)

Friedrich List, though German by birth, had a significant influence on U.S. trade policy. He is often cited as one of the intellectual architects of the “infant industry” argument, which supports protecting emerging sectors until they are competitive globally.

In his seminal work, The National System of Political Economy, List argued that developing countries—and even mature ones like 19th-century the U.S.—needed protection from industrial giants like Britain. List’s ideas were especially influential in guiding the economic policies of Germany, the U.S., and later, countries like South Korea.

List believed tariffs were not anti-growth, but essential for enabling domestic innovation and development.

A Balanced Perspective

While the modern economic consensus generally favors free trade, these economists, spanning centuries and ideologies, highlight the strategic rationale for tariffs under certain circumstances. Their arguments often revolve around national security, economic independence, and protecting key industries from volatile global competition.

Encourage domestic investment

Reduce dependency on unstable supply chains

Promote fairer competition when global practices distort markets

Serve as leverage in international negotiations

Conclusion

The current debate over tariffs, reignited under President Trump’s renewed trade agenda, is not without historical and intellectual precedent. While critics warn of higher consumer prices and market instability, supporters view tariffs as a necessary step toward building a more resilient, self-reliant American economy.

Like many economic policies, the effectiveness of tariffs depends not only on their implementation but also on the broader strategy they support. Whether temporary or long-term, targeted or broad-based, tariffs remain a powerful—if controversial—economic lever that has shaped, and continues to shape, national policy across generations.