STL.News Launches Independent Reporter Network to Empower Local Journalists and Community Voices

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Independent Reporter Network – STL.News proudly announces the official launch of its Independent Reporter Network (IRN) — a groundbreaking initiative designed to recruit, support, and empower independent journalists, bloggers, and community storytellers to contribute meaningful content to the STL.News platform while earning income and building professional credibility.

This Independent Reporter Network initiative represents a bold step forward in revitalizing local journalism by decentralizing news coverage and allowing contributors to tell the stories that matter most in their communities.

A New Era for Local Journalism

With traditional media outlets consolidating or closing altogether, many communities across the country are becoming “news deserts” — areas where there is little to no local reporting. STL.News seeks to reverse that trend by giving everyday people with a passion for storytelling the tools, platform, and training to become independent contributors.

The Independent Reporter Network will allow contributors to submit news articles, features, business profiles, reviews, and more while benefiting from editorial support and monetization opportunities.

“STL.News has always been committed to shining a light on local stories,” said the platform’s leadership. “Now we’re taking it further — we’re building a network of independent voices who care about their neighborhoods and want to be part of something meaningful.”

What Is the Independent Reporter Network?

The Independent Reporter Network (IRN) is a flexible, scalable contributor program that enables writers at all levels to publish content on STL.News. Whether you’re a seasoned journalist, a freelance writer, or someone passionate about your city, the IRN allows you to submit original content, earn income, and grow your personal brand through real-world journalism.

Contributors will be organized into two tiers:

Tier 1: Community Contributors

This tier is open to anyone with a passion for writing and a connection to their local community. No formal journalism experience is required.

Eligible to cover local events, business features, restaurant reviews, human interest stories, and more.

Articles are submitted for editorial review before publication.

Contributors earn 50% of ad revenue generated by their content and may embed tipping or donation links.

Tier 2: Verified Journalists

For those interested in covering more complex topics, such as crime, politics, and investigative reporting, Tier 2 is designed for professionals or those willing to meet higher standards.

Requires membership in the United States Press Association (USPA) and liability insurance.

Eligible for press credentials, STL.News email address and paid assignments.

Allowed to cover high-risk topics and generate more revenue from publists (publicity + journalist) opportunities.

What Makes This Different?

STL.News is not simply offering a space to publish — it’s building a full ecosystem where contributors can earn money, build trust, and even launch their own media careers.

Unlike many platforms, STL.News supports its contributors with:

Editorial oversight to maintain professional standards

A clearly defined style guide and code of ethics

Revenue sharing from ads and paid content

Opportunities to sell sponsored stories and press services to local businesses

This structure not only ensures journalistic quality but also creates a mutually beneficial system where contributors can earn income while helping small businesses gain visibility.

Publists: A Powerful Opportunity for Contributors

One of the standout features of the STL.News IRN is the introduction of publicists’ opportunities. This system enables contributors to collaborate directly with local businesses to create paid features, press releases, and directory listings that offer both value and visibility.

For example, a contributor might approach a new restaurant and offer to write a featured article or business profile for a flat fee. These stories, once approved, are published on STL.News and labeled appropriately as sponsored content. Contributors receive up to 70% of the earnings while STL.News retains editorial oversight to ensure credibility and adherence to compliance standards.

This empowers contributors to function as both reporters and local media consultants — providing content and visibility at a time when small businesses are desperate for cost-effective marketing solutions.

Rebuilding Trust in Media Through Local Voices

In an era where media trust is fractured and large news organizations are perceived as out of touch, the STL.News IRN aims to rebuild community trust by elevating local voices with strong oversight and transparency.

Contributors will be trained to adhere to strict ethical guidelines, including full disclosure of conflicts of interest and clearly labeling any paid or sponsored content. All articles must undergo editorial review to ensure that readers receive accurate, original, and balanced information.

By decentralizing content creation and incentivizing local coverage, STL.News is making a bet on the future of journalism: trustworthy, community-based, and entrepreneurial.

How to Apply

Becoming a contributor is simple. Interested individuals can email Marty@STLMedia.Agency to receive an application and additional onboarding materials.

Applicants select their tier and undergo a brief approval process. Once onboarded, contributors gain access to:

Editorial guidelines and support

A contributor agreement

Story submission channels

Tools for tracking revenue

Training on pitching publicists opportunities

With no strict deadlines or mandatory schedules, contributors can work at their own pace and cover topics they are genuinely passionate about.

A Platform with Purpose

STL.News has long served as a vital source of news for the St. Louis region and beyond. The launch of the Independent Reporter Network reaffirms its commitment to transparency, local impact, and journalistic excellence.

As media evolves, STL.News is embracing the opportunity to become a platform, partner, and publishing solution — not just for readers but for contributors looking to make a difference.

By combining independent journalism, digital innovation, and monetization tools, the IRN may become a model for how local media can survive — and thrive — in the 21st century.

Conclusion of our Independent Reporter Network

With the launch of the STL.News’ Independent Reporter Network, a new chapter in community-driven journalism, begins. Writers now have a chance to inform their communities, build their personal brand, and get paid to do it.

Whether you’re just starting out or are an experienced journalist seeking greater freedom and purpose, STL.News invites you to join the Independent Reporter Network movement and help reshape the future of local news.

