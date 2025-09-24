Ad imageAd image
Yummy Rice Noodle - University City, MO
Yummy Rice Noodle

Smith
Smith - Editor in Chief
Yummy Rice Noodle - University City, MO
Yummy Rice Noodle - University City, MO
Yummy Rice Noodle – University City, MO

Yummy Rice Noodle, 8406 Olive Blvd, University City, Missouri, is a new Asian restaurant concept scheduled to open in September or October 2025.

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (STL.News) Yummy Rice Noodle, located at 8406 Olive Blvd in University City, Missouri, will offer a new Asian restaurant concept that brings a unique spin to Asian cuisine.  Knowing the owners, we are not surprised.  The owners operate multiple restaurants across the Midwest, and their success highlights their expertise and skills.  The exact opening date will be announced soon as the plans are finalized.

Contents
Yummy Rice Noodle, 8406 Olive Blvd, University City, Missouri, is a new Asian restaurant concept scheduled to open in September or October 2025.Yummy Rice Noodle online ratings and reviews as of September 24, 2025, at 7:00 am, are as follows:Yummy Rice Noodle business hours:Business structure:Name, address, and phone (NAP):Additional resources:

The special feature of this concept is a substantially hot soup base, with side items available for you to add the items you like.  Stir it for a couple of minutes, and you have a Rice Noodle soup customized to your particular flavor demand.

It will be the only restaurant offering this unique spin and presentation of their cuisine.

This neighborhood is renowned for its Asian cuisine, featuring some fantastic restaurants that have been in operation for many years.  Yummy Rice Noodle is the newest member of this community, but will undoubtedly be an asset to the community.

They will offer their menu online, featuring their own website for pickup orders and eOrderSTL for delivery, which includes DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber EatseOrderSTL is a service owned and managed by St. Louis Restaurant Review.  Additionally, a Catering menu will be announced in the near future and will be available online through ezcater.com.

You can expect more news to come as this establishment approaches its opening and continues after it opens.  They are well-versed in the restaurant industry and have numerous great ideas.

Yummy Rice Noodle online ratings and reviews as of September 24, 2025, at 7:00 am, are as follows:

  • Google – Not Rated Yet
  • Facebook – Not Rated Yet
  • Yelp – Not Rated Yet
  • TripAdvisor – Not Rated Yet
  • STL.Directory – Not Rated Yet

NOTE: Ratings and reviews are subject to change without notice, as consumers can publish ratings and reviews 24/7/365.

Yummy Rice Noodle business hours:

  • Sunday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm
  • Monday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm
  • Tuesday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm
  • Wednesday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm
  • Thursday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm
  • Friday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm
  • Saturday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm
Business structure:
  • Legal Name: Olive 002 Inc. d.b.a. Yummy Rice Noodle
  • Date Formed: January 7, 2025
  • Charter Number: 001650565
  • Term: Perpetual
  • Registered Agent: Lin, Shan Bing
  • Source: Missouri Secretary of State

NOTE: Business hours are subject to change without notice.  Please call the restaurant to verify critical information.

Name, address, and phone (NAP):

Olive 002, Inc. d.b.a. Yummy Rice Noodle
8406 Olive Blvd.
University City, Missouri 63132-2816
Phone: +1 314-991-1888

Additional resources:
By Smith Editor in Chief
