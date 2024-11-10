Missouri Governor Judicial Appointments – 11.8.2024

Politics

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the judicial appointments of Virginia W. Lay and Amanda B. McNelley on Friday, November 8, 2024.

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced judicial appointments to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and the 21st Judicial Circuit on November 8, 2024.

The Honorable Virginia W. Lay of Clayton will be appointed to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District.

Judge Lay is a circuit judge in the 21st Judicial Circuit.  She holds a Bachelor of Arts in American Studies from Columbia University and a Juris Doctor from Washington University in St. Louis.  She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Kurt S. Odenwald.

The Honorable Amanda B. McNelley of Kirkwood was appointed Circuit Judge for the 21st Judicial Circuit.

Judge McNelley is an associate circuit judge in the 21st Judicial Circuit.  She holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from St. Louis University and a Juris Doctor from Washburn University.  She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Dean P. Waldemer.

